(KMAland) -- A single-game scoring record, a near-trip to the Final Four and countless other highlights have helped land Serena Sundell the KMAland Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
The Maryville junior had a brilliant season, catching more and more favor from Division I schools across the country.
“I think it went really well,” Sundell said of the season. “Just from my freshman year to now, you can really see how much our program has grown.”
The Spoofhounds were just three points away from a final four trip, falling to Macon in a state quarterfinal to finish the year 22-6. That was six more wins than a year ago and double their win total when Sundell was a freshman.
“I felt like I was a little more aggressive this year,” Sundell said. “I took more of a leadership position with my teammates. There were two starting freshmen that looked up to (me), so this year my leadership grew.”
Sundell had a load of highlights throughout the year, but her 52-point performance against Mid-Buchanan likely stands out to most. The point total proved to shatter the single-game school-record.
“I was making a lot of shots,” Sundell said. “My teammates were finding me, and I think the best part was my teammates wanted it for me. They were asking coach to set up plays for me to get some shots up.”
Maryville’s growth as a program has mirrored that of Sundell’s growth as a player. Next year, she hopes they can take it one step further.
“It’d be awesome to get to the final four my senior year,” she said. “Personally, I want to just keep growing my skills and physically I want to get stronger. But I think getting to the final four is the biggest goal for next year.”
Sundell, who was also the KMAland Missouri Volleyball Player of the Year, currently holds 12 Division I scholarship offers, including recent offers from Drake and Kansas State. Listen to the complete interview with Sundell linked below.