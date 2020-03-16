(Maryville) -- Maryville junior Serena Sundell was the lone unanimous selection for the All-Midland Empire Conference girls basketball team.
On the girls side, Sundell is joined on the first team by teammate Anastyn Pettlon. Molly Renshaw and Rylee Vierthaler were honorable mention choices.
There were no unanimous boys selections, but Tate Oglesby (Maryville) was selected to the first team. Teammates Ben Walker, Caden Stoecklein and Marc Gustafson were picked as honorable mentions.
The complete selections can be found below.