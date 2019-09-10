(Maryville) -- The Maryville Spoofhounds bounced back in a big way this past Friday night. Following an opening week loss to Blair Oaks, Coach Matt Webb’s team responded with a 56-20 win over Harrisonville.
“I was happy with how we responded,” Coach Webb told KMA Sports. “After Week 1, I just thought we operated in a lot better fashion. We were able to win the turnover margin, we worked on our penalties and the things that kind of win and lose football games. We did a much better job.”
Coach Webb was particularly happy with the way his defense played early in the game, allowing no points during the early parts of the game.
“It was still 0-0 after the first quarter,” Webb said. “Being able to come back and respond in the second quarter, including some big plays from Tate Oglesby.”
Oglesby found his way to the end zone three different ways – an interception, a punt return and as a receiver – to help the Spoofhounds on their way to win No. 1 of the 2019 season.
Coach Webb and his team will now turn their focus to their opening Midland Empire Conference game at Chillicothe (2-0). The Hornets – now in their second season under Coach Tim Rulo – have been impressive in a pair of wins over Marshall and Kirksville.
“When Coach Rulo came in at this point last year, they’d played two games in a brand new offense,” Coach Webb said. “They were struggling to move the ball offensively, but as the season went on they were a much improved team. This year, they scored 20 points in the first game and 50 this last week. They’ve got the full flex-bone offensive scheme up and rolling, and it’s impressive to watch.”
The Spoofhounds, Coach Webb notes, have won every MEC championship since 2012 – aside from the one in 2017 when they lost their conference opener to Chillicothe. So, a 1-0 start to league play is always important.
“That year, they were a very senior-dominated team, and that’s how they are now,” Webb said. “They’re a very good football program, and it should be a fun night.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Webb linked below.