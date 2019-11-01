(Maryville) -- Maryville volleyball will compete in a Class 3 State Sectional Saturday afternoon.
The Spoofhounds, under former Northwest Missouri State standout and first-year Coach Miranda Foster earned Maryville's first state sectional appearance since 2009.
"I knew we had the capabilities, with the level of athletes, but I knew it would be tough," Coach Foster said, "It's not necessarily a surprise, but it's definitely a sweet feeling."
Maryville's path to the Class 3 District 16 title consisted of a nail-biting three set victory of Lafayette in the semifinals followed by a sweep of Excelsior Springs in the finals.
"Ironically, the semifinals match felt a little bit more like a championship match," Foster said. "Because of the rivalry we had with Lafayette. I just felt like after we won that semifinal it was almost like a breath of relief going into the championship."
The Spoofhounds (27-7-1) have relied on an experienced group pioneered by multi-sport standout Serena Sundell, who averages 4.9 kills-per-set. Kelsey Scott, Morgan Stoecklein, Rylee Vierthaler and Brooke Katen also average over a kill-per-set and junior Macy Loe has dished out a team-high 402 assists.
According to Foster, the team's biggest improvement has come from the service line, where the Spoofhounds have served 146 aces and have six players in double digits.
"It's the one aspect of the game that one player can completely control. Much like free throws in basketball, it's a crucial part of the game and very mental," Foster said. "I think the girls have shown a lot of growth in their mentality about serving."
Up next for Maryville will be a state sectional battle against Pleasant Hill in Lee's Summit on Saturday at 2:30. The Chicks captured the Class 3 District 13 title with a sweep of top-seeded Nevada.
"I don't think there's a team in sectionals that we can beat," Foster said, "At this point, anybody can be beat, ourselves included. So we just need to make sure that we stayed focus on our communication and playing well together."
Listen to the complete interview with Foster below.