(Maryville) -- The Maryville cross country program will be busy at Saturday's Class 3 State Meet in Columbia. The Spoofhound boys' team qualified as a team with a runner-up finish at their district meet, while Laura Feuerbacher also qualified for the girls race.
Maryville Coach Rodney Bade joined Friday's sports feature to talk about his teams' journey to Columbia.
"That what was we expected," Bade said, "We knew as long as we ran pretty well, that should be the result."
In the girls race, Feuerbacher finished 15th to punch her fourth consecutive ticket to state.
"This is the deepest, competitive girls district she's been in, so she really had to work awful hard in that last mile," Bade said.
Maryville's boys scored 43 points as a team and finished second to Smithville via tiebreaker. Four Spoofhound runners placed in the top 15: Garrett Dumke (3rd), Jag Galapin (6th), Cale Sterling (10th) and Chase Sims (12th).
"We're going to qualify this as a win. Smithville qualifies pretty much every year. They're pretty dominant and a great program," Coach Bade says, "We ran well and I was very happy with everyone's performance."
This trip to state, Maryville's third in school history will cap off one of the most successful seasons in program history.
"We've won more meets than we have in any other season. We won our home meet, we won at Ray-Pec, we went up to Mount Ayr and beat Nodaway Valley, which was pretty exciting. We've won more than I ever would have predicted." Bade said.
Coach Bade says his teams' goals dates all the way back to the start of the season.
"At the start of the season, the boys said they wanted to win conference, get first or second in the district and want to be top eight in the state. If we can walk out of there top eight, we'd be happy." Bade said.
Maryville will run at the Class 3 State Meet Saturday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. The Class 3 girls race will begin at 11:30 followed by the boys' race at 12:05. The complete interview with Coach Bade can be found below.