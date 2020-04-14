(Maryville) -- Maryville senior Deon Metezier's next stop in his football career will be Iowa Western Community College, but he's hopeful it won't be the last.
"I've been playing football since I was five," Metezier said. "I didn't want to stop after high school."
Metezier said he didn't have a ton of interest from college teams, until Maryville Coach Matt Webb introduced him to Iowa Western.
"Coach Webb came in and helped," Metezier said. "He gave me a chance to go to JUCO. I didn't have too many offers. Coach Webb had a connection with one of the Iowa Western coaches, and he gave me an offer."
Metezier says the Reivers' recent success is what drew him to Council Bluffs.
"It's a great program," Metezier said. "They've produced a lot of good students that have succeeded at bigger schools. I feel like they can do the same for me."
Metezier also saw similarities between the programs at Maryville and Iowa Western.
"They're both great schools that win championships," Metezier said. "I like winning, so I thought I'd be a great fit."
Metezier is hopeful Iowa Western will springboard him to more opportunities.
"I think I'll transfer to another school, but I don't know yet," Metezier said.
Metezier will join an Iowa Western receiving core that hauled in 183 passes for 2,178 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. However, three of their top four receivers from last season were sophomores.
"They've got a great receiving corp," Metezier said. "They want to compete and make each other great."
The standout pass catcher is aware there's areas of his game he needs improve on if he wants to advance his career.
"Working on getting off the ball, being more aggressive and being tougher at blocking," Metezier said.
The complete interview with Metezier can be heard below.