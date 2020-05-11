(Maryville) -- When Maryville senior Morgan Pettlon was looking at college soccer programs, she wanted to a find a team that had a family feel. She found that at Missouri Southern.
Pettlon, who committed to Missouri Southern in January, spoke with KMA Sports recently about her decision to play in college.
"It's a big accomplishment," Pettlon said. "It's a relief. All the work and hours of practice I've put in will get to pay off."
Pettlon has known for some time that she wanted to play soccer in college.
"I always had it in the back of my mind," Pettlon said. "Sophomore year was when I knew that's what I wanted to do. I started putting in more hours and began the recruiting process."
Pettlon says she is thankful the recruiting process is behind her.
"It's stressful," Pettlon said. "You have to email coaches all the time. Playing to impress coaches is a lot different than just playing for fun. There's a lot more pressure on you."
Before choosing Missouri Southern, Pettlon also considered Coe and Morningside before committing to the Lions.
The dealbreaker for Pettlon? Missouri Southern's nursing program and the feeling she got being around the soccer program.
"I really liked the nursing program," Pettlon said. "When I practiced with the team, it just felt like home. It felt like family. All my teams have always felt like a family and I knew that's what I wanted with my college team as well."
The Lions went 3-14-1 in 2019 under second-year head coach Aaron Tilsen.
"I really liked what he was doing," Pettlon said, "The way he was moving the team and the changes he was making."
Pettlon is still unsure how she'll fit into the lineup in Joplin, but that's not going to stop her from continuing to improve on her scoring.
"I'd like to keep working on my shots and put in more than I'm missing," Pettlon said. "I just want to excel and improve on the soccer field and off."
The complete interview with Pettlon can be heard below.