(KMAland) -- East Atchison's Jake McEnaney, Mound City's Tony Osburn and West Nodaway's Tyler Blay were among the seven unanimous selections to the All-275 first team.
Platte Valley's Chase Farnan and Clayton Merrigan, Mound City's Landon Poppa and Rock Port's Alex Burke were also unanimous selections while Steven Chor (Platte Valley), Holden Farmer (Rock Port) and Drew Quinlin (South Holt) all received first-team nods.
Second-team selections include Darrin McElfresh (DeKalb), Trey Bowling (East Atchison), Dalton Luke (Platte Valley), Trever McQueen (Platte Valley), Gage Salsbury (Mound City), Tyler Bix (North Nodaway), Ryan Riley (North Nodaway), Ben Boswell (Northeast Nodaway), Caleb Sanderson (Osborn) and Tyler Haskell (Stewartsville).
Ian Hedlund (East Atchison), Ethan Brumbaugh (Rock Port), Dylan Schuetz (South Holt) and Doran Saunders (Stewartsville) were tabbed as honorable mentions.