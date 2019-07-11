(Clarinda) -- From Scottsdale, Arizona to Clarinda, Iowa. The latest featured member of the Clarinda A’s in our Meet the A’s series is Nick Barendrick, who plays middle infield at Scottsdale Community College when he’s not barnstorming through the MINK League.
“Right before our season started, my coach was sending guys to summer ball leagues,” Barendrick told KMA Sports. “He had a connection here. He thought it would be a good fit, and I would like it.”
Barendrick played in 14 games with Scottsdale and hit .267 for the season.
“I split a lot of time with some older guys in the middle infield, but it was a lot of fun and had some good experience,” he added.
Barenderick hasn’t been splitting much time with the A’s this summer. In 27 games, Barendrick is hitting .270 with five doubles, two homers, a triple and 11 runs batted in. He’s also been among the team leaders with a .383 on-base percentage.
“It’s a lot of fun (in Clarinda),” Barendrick said. “The camaraderie with the guys keeps it fun, and it’s a good group of guys.”
Following this summer, Barendrick plans to go back home for another year of school and baseball.
“Planning on going back to Scottsdale for my second year,” he said. “After that, I’m hoping to get an opportunity to playing at a four-year (college).”
The A’s will look to snap a seven-game losing skid tonight when they host the St. Joseph Mustangs. First pitch is slated for 7:00.
Listen to the complete interview with Barendrick below.