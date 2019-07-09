(Clarinda) -- After serving as a short reliever most of his college career, right-handed pitcher Spencer Davidson has been thrust into a new role with the Clarinda A's this summer.
The 6-foot, 200 pound sophomore from Central College has started one game this summer and has worked some longer outings out of the bullpen. In three appearances this year, he's already amassed 11.1 innings -- more than the 10 innings he threw for the Dutch this season.
"I hadn't thrown more than one or two innings at a time all year, but I ended up throwing six in my first start and gave up three earned runs," said Davidson. "I've also thrown four in an outing this year."
Davidson wasn't originally planning on playing in Clarinda this summer -- he had a team lined up and a job umpiring before he got a call from the A's.
"I actually got a call from Rod (Eberly) in May," said Davidson. "They were needing pitchers. I said let's do it. I had some games that I was supposed to umpire, but I took those off and got down here."
The Des Moines Lincoln graduate says his arsenal includes a fastball, slider, change up and cutter.
"I throw from a three-quarter arm slot, so everything sort of moves," said Davidson. "I just grip my four-seamer a little differently, and it moves a lot."
Davidson was a recent guest on our Meet the A's segment on Upon Further Review. You can hear his full interview below.