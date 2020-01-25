Shane Chamberlain
Photo: Hastings Athletics

(KMAland) -- Northwest, Omaha and Kansas were regional winners while former KMAlanders Shane Chamberlain, Connor Dukes, Ryan Hawkins, Jackson Lamb, Nate Mohr and Kyle Wagner all scored in double figures.

Northwest Missouri State (18-1 overall, 8-1 MIAA): Trevor Hudgins had a triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to send Northwest to an 83-57 win over Fort Hays State (7-11, 1-9). Luke Waters and Diego Bernard had a team-high with 16 points each while Ryan Welty added 15 and Ryan Hawkins (Atlantic) scored 12.

Iowa State (9-10): Iowa State’s comeback attempt fell short in an 80-76 loss to Auburn (17-2). Rasir Bolton had 23 points to lead the Cyclones while Terrence Lewis and Tyrese Haliburton added 12 each and Solomon Young had 10 points and nine boards.

Nebraska (7-13 overall, 2-7  Big Ten): Geo Baker’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 to go was the difference in a 75-72 Rutgers (15-5, 6-3) win over Nebraska. Cam Mack had 19 points for Nebraska while Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 17 points and eight rebounds. Jervay Green chipped in 11 points, and Haanif Cheatham had 10.

Omaha (12-10 overall, 5-2 Summit): JT Gibson had 23 points for Omaha in a 75-71 win over Fort Wayne (9-13, 2-5). Matthew Pile scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and KJ Robinson and Marlon Ruffin added 11 points apiece. Zach Thornhill chipped in 10 points.

Kansas (16-3): Kansas held off a late charge from Tennessee (12-7) to take a 74-68 win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Devon Dotson had 22 points and seven assists for the Jayhawks while Udoka Azubuike finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Ochai Agbaji chipped in 16 points. 

Kansas State (8-11): Kansas State lost 77-74 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge to Alabama (12-7). Cartier Diarra led the Wildcats with 17 points while Xavier Sneed scored 14, Makol Mawien added 13 points and 12 rebounds and Montavious Murphy scored 10 points.

Missouri (9-10): Missouri lost to West Virginia (16-3), 74-51, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Torrance Watson was the only player in double figures, finishing with 19 points.

FORMER KMALANDERS   

-Sam Auen (Kuemper): Auen had two points for Coe in a win over Central.

-Tony Bonner (Abraham Lincoln): Bonner had five points for Briar Cliff in a loss to Hastings.

-Jake Carley (St. Albert): Carley score five points for Briar Cliff in a loss to Hastings.

-Shane Chamberlain (Harlan): Chamberlain poured in a team-high 21 points for Hastings in their win over Briar Cliff.

-Connor Dukes (Plattsmouth): Dukes had 11 points and three steals for Bellevue in a win over Waldorf.

-Garrett Franken (Atlantic): Franken finished with 10 points for Dordt in a 75-69 win over Doane. 

-Troy Houghton (Abraham Lincoln): Houghton scored six points for Sioux Falls during a tight win over Winona State.

-Drake Johnson (Stanton): Johnson scored six points with four rebounds and three assists in Central’s loss to Coe.

-Kyle Juhl (Harlan): Juhl scored five points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had five assists for Nebraska-Kearney in an 81-75 loss to Missouri Western.

-Jackson Lamb (Nodaway Valley): Lamb led Briar Cliff with 17 points and five rebounds in a 96-88 loss to Hastings.

-Nate Mohr (Glenwood): Mohr had a team-high 19 points behind 5/10 from 3 in a Wayne State win over Concordia-St. Paul.

-Noah Vasa (Lourdes Central Catholic): Vasa scored two points and blocked one shot in a Peru State loss to Culver-Stockton.

-Kyle Wagner (IKM-Manning): Wagner finished with 11 points in a Simpson loss to Dubuque.

-Joe Weber (Boyer Valley): Joe Weber did not score, but he finished with four assists and two rebounds for Central in a loss to Coe.

REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12/SEC Challenge  

Auburn 80 Iowa State 76

Kansas 74 Tennessee 68

Kansas State Alabama

West Virginia 74 Missouri 51

LSU 69 Texas 61

Oklahoma 63 Mississippi State 62

Oklahoma State 73 Texas A&M 62

Arkansas 78 TCU 67

Kentucky 76 Texas Tech 74

Baylor 72 Florida 61

Big Ten Conference 

Rutgers 75 Nebraska 72

Illinois 64 Michigan 62

Big East Conference 

Villanova 64 Providence 60

St. John’s 79 DePaul 66

Missouri Valley Conference 

Indiana State 61 Bradley 53

Southern Illinois 58 Illinois State 55

Southeastern Conference 

Ole Miss 70 Georgia 60

South Carolina 90 Vanderbilt 64

Summit League 

Omaha 75 Fort Wayne 71

North Dakota State 82 Denver 70

South Dakota 91 Oral Roberts 80

North Dakota 83 Western Illinois 77

MIAA 

Northwest Missouri State 83 Fort Hays State 57

Washburn 80 Newman 67

Northeastern State 79 Central Missouri 63

Missouri Western 81 Nebraska Kearney 75

Missouri Southern 79 Pittsburg State 72

Rogers State 76 Lincoln 67

GPAC 

Dordt 75 Doane 69

Hastings 96 Briar Cliff 88

Morningside 91 Mount Marty 72

Concordia 92 Concordia (Wisconsin) 55

American Rivers Conference 

Dubuque 93 Simpson 83

Loras 87 Luther 46

Coe 84 Central 69

Nebraska Wesleyan 95 Wartburg 64

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Clarke 70 Missouri Valley 61

Evangel 91 Mount Mercy 89 — OT

Culver-Stockton 69 Peru State 68

Benedictine 97 William Penn 91

Baker 98 Graceland 62

Grand View 77 Central Methodist 75

Midwest Collegiate Conference 

Beloit 55 Lawrence 51

Grinnell 121 Knox 94

Cornell 72 Illinois 69

Monmouth 86 Lake Forest 76

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

Iowa Central 83 William Penn JV 76

Des Moines Area 86 Southwestern 50

Iowa Lakes 87 Ellsworth 70

Kirkwood 94 Little Priest Tribal College 56

Central-Columbus 91 Iowa Western 78

Southeastern 100 Northeast 83

Indiana Hills 95 Marshalltown 56