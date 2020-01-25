(KMAland) -- Northwest, Omaha and Kansas were regional winners while former KMAlanders Shane Chamberlain, Connor Dukes, Ryan Hawkins, Jackson Lamb, Nate Mohr and Kyle Wagner all scored in double figures.
Northwest Missouri State (18-1 overall, 8-1 MIAA): Trevor Hudgins had a triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to send Northwest to an 83-57 win over Fort Hays State (7-11, 1-9). Luke Waters and Diego Bernard had a team-high with 16 points each while Ryan Welty added 15 and Ryan Hawkins (Atlantic) scored 12.
Iowa State (9-10): Iowa State’s comeback attempt fell short in an 80-76 loss to Auburn (17-2). Rasir Bolton had 23 points to lead the Cyclones while Terrence Lewis and Tyrese Haliburton added 12 each and Solomon Young had 10 points and nine boards.
Nebraska (7-13 overall, 2-7 Big Ten): Geo Baker’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 to go was the difference in a 75-72 Rutgers (15-5, 6-3) win over Nebraska. Cam Mack had 19 points for Nebraska while Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 17 points and eight rebounds. Jervay Green chipped in 11 points, and Haanif Cheatham had 10.
Omaha (12-10 overall, 5-2 Summit): JT Gibson had 23 points for Omaha in a 75-71 win over Fort Wayne (9-13, 2-5). Matthew Pile scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and KJ Robinson and Marlon Ruffin added 11 points apiece. Zach Thornhill chipped in 10 points.
Kansas (16-3): Kansas held off a late charge from Tennessee (12-7) to take a 74-68 win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Devon Dotson had 22 points and seven assists for the Jayhawks while Udoka Azubuike finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Ochai Agbaji chipped in 16 points.
Kansas State (8-11): Kansas State lost 77-74 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge to Alabama (12-7). Cartier Diarra led the Wildcats with 17 points while Xavier Sneed scored 14, Makol Mawien added 13 points and 12 rebounds and Montavious Murphy scored 10 points.
Missouri (9-10): Missouri lost to West Virginia (16-3), 74-51, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Torrance Watson was the only player in double figures, finishing with 19 points.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Sam Auen (Kuemper): Auen had two points for Coe in a win over Central.
-Tony Bonner (Abraham Lincoln): Bonner had five points for Briar Cliff in a loss to Hastings.
-Jake Carley (St. Albert): Carley score five points for Briar Cliff in a loss to Hastings.
-Shane Chamberlain (Harlan): Chamberlain poured in a team-high 21 points for Hastings in their win over Briar Cliff.
-Connor Dukes (Plattsmouth): Dukes had 11 points and three steals for Bellevue in a win over Waldorf.
-Garrett Franken (Atlantic): Franken finished with 10 points for Dordt in a 75-69 win over Doane.
-Troy Houghton (Abraham Lincoln): Houghton scored six points for Sioux Falls during a tight win over Winona State.
-Drake Johnson (Stanton): Johnson scored six points with four rebounds and three assists in Central’s loss to Coe.
-Kyle Juhl (Harlan): Juhl scored five points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had five assists for Nebraska-Kearney in an 81-75 loss to Missouri Western.
-Jackson Lamb (Nodaway Valley): Lamb led Briar Cliff with 17 points and five rebounds in a 96-88 loss to Hastings.
-Nate Mohr (Glenwood): Mohr had a team-high 19 points behind 5/10 from 3 in a Wayne State win over Concordia-St. Paul.
-Noah Vasa (Lourdes Central Catholic): Vasa scored two points and blocked one shot in a Peru State loss to Culver-Stockton.
-Kyle Wagner (IKM-Manning): Wagner finished with 11 points in a Simpson loss to Dubuque.
-Joe Weber (Boyer Valley): Joe Weber did not score, but he finished with four assists and two rebounds for Central in a loss to Coe.
