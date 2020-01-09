(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State handled Emporia State in regional men's college basketball action on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (14-1 overall, 4-1 MIAA): No. 2 Northwest Missouri State took care of Emporia State (8-5, 2-2), 71-56. Trevor Hudgins had a game-high 28 points behind 12-of-13 from the free throw line. Diego Bernard added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Ryan Hawkins had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 84 Purdue 78 — 2 OT
Michigan State 74 Minnesota 58
Summit League
Oral Roberts 79 North Dakota State 73
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 71 Emporia State 56
Missouri Southern 95 Central Oklahoma 59
Nebraska-Kearney 62 Rogers State 58
Pittsburg State 65 Newman 62
Northeastern State 76 Fort Hays State 70
Washburn 86 Missouri Western 76