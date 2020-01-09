NCAA Basketball
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State handled Emporia State in regional men's college basketball action on Thursday.

Northwest Missouri State (14-1 overall, 4-1 MIAA): No. 2 Northwest Missouri State took care of Emporia State (8-5, 2-2), 71-56. Trevor Hudgins had a game-high 28 points behind 12-of-13 from the free throw line. Diego Bernard added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Ryan Hawkins had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 84 Purdue 78 — 2 OT

Michigan State 74 Minnesota 58

Summit League 

Oral Roberts 79 North Dakota State 73

MIAA 

Northwest Missouri State 71 Emporia State 56

Missouri Southern 95 Central Oklahoma 59

Nebraska-Kearney 62 Rogers State 58

Pittsburg State 65 Newman 62

Northeastern State 76 Fort Hays State 70

Washburn 86 Missouri Western 76