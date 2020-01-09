Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A light wintry mix in the morning will transition to mainly snow as winds pick up in the afternoon. High near 30F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers by midnight. Winds will diminish some later on. Low around 10F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.