(KMAland) -- Wins for Northwest, Creighton, UNI and Kansas and big games from KMAlanders Tony Bonner, Ryan Hawkins, Jackson Lamb, Nate Mohr and Kyle Wagner in regional men’s hoops on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (20-1 overall, 10-1 MIAA): Trevor Hudgins poured in 28 points for Northwest in an 84-79 win over Central Oklahoma (7-15, 4-9). Ryan Hawkins (Atlantic) added 17 points and eight boards, and Diego Bernard pitched in 16 points of his own.
Iowa State (9-12 overall, 2-6 Big 12): Iowa State lost their ninth game in the last 12, falling to Texas (14-7, 4-4), 72-68. Tyrese Haliburton and Rasir Bolton scored 14 points each for the Cyclones. Solomon Young added 13 points off the bench.
Nebraska (7-15 overall, 2-9 Big Ten): Nebraska lost their eighth straight in falling to Penn State (16-5, 6-4), 76-64. Haanif Cheatham had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Huskers. Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 12 points, and Dachon Burke Jr. scored 11.
Creighton (17-5 overall, 6-3 Big East): Creighton upset No. 8 Villanova (17-4, 7-2), 76-61. Denzel Mahoney had a big game off the bench with a game-high 21 points. Ty-Shon Alexander added 16 points and 10 rebounds while Mitchell Ballock pitched in 15 points. Marcus Zegarowski scored 13 of his own.
Northern Iowa (19-3 overall, 8-2 MVC): Austin Phyfe had 16 points while AJ Green and Trae Berhow had 15 each in an 80-68 win for the Panthers over Evansville (9-14, 0-10).
Drake (15-8 overall, 5-5 MVC): Drake lost a 79-72 MVC decision to Southern Illinois (13-10, 7-3). Garrett Sturtz scored a team-high 18 points and had seven rebounds off the bench for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomas added 13 points for Drake.
Kansas (18-3 overall, 7-1 Big 12): Devon Dotson had 21 points and six rebounds for Kansas in a 78-75 win over Texas Tech (13-8, 4-4). Marcus Garrett added 15 points while Isaiah Moss had 12 and Ochai Agbaji scored 11.
Kansas State (9-12 overall, 2-6 Big 12): Kansas State dropped a 66-57 battle with West Virginia (17-4, 5-3). David Sloan scored a team-high 13 points for the Wildcats in the defeat. Xavier Sneed chipped in 11.
Missouri (10-11 overall, 2-6 SEC): Missouri found more struggles in a 76-54 loss to South Carolina (13-8, 5-3). Xavier Pinson was the only player for the Tigers in double figures, finishing with 12 points.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Kyle Arrington, Lewis Central/Western Illinois: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals
-Tony Bonner, Abraham Lincoln/Briar Cliff: 12 points, 5 rebounds (vs. Morningside)
-Matt Dentlinger, Kuemper Catholic/South Dakota State: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks (vs. Western Illinois)
-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/Northwest Missouri State: 17 points, 8 rebounds (vs. Central Oklahoma)
-Troy Houghton, Abraham Lincoln/Sioux Falls: 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists (vs. Minnesota-Crookston)
-Drake Johnson, Stanton/Central: 2 points, 1 steal (vs. Wartburg)
-Kyle Juhl, Harlan/Nebraska-Kearney: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Fort Hays State)
-Jackson Lamb, Nodaway Valley/Briar Cliff: 24 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists (vs. Morningside)
-Nate Mohr, Glenwood/Wayne State: 12 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Minot State)
-Kylan Smallwood, Creston/Midland: 3 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Dordt)
-Kyle Wagner, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 19 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Loras)
-Joe Weber, Boyer Valley/Central: 6 points, 2 assists (vs. Wartburg)
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Texas 72 Iowa State 68
Kansas 78 Texas Tech 75
West Virginia 66 Kansas State 57
Baylor 68 TCU 52
Oklahoma 82 Oklahoma State 69
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 76 Nebraska 64
Wisconsin 64 Michigan State 63
Michigan 69 Rutgers 63
Ohio State 68 Indiana 59
Purdue 61 Northwestern 58
Big East Conference
Creighton 76 Villanova 61
Xavier 74 Seton Hall 62
Providence 65 Butler 61
Marquette 76 DePaul 72
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 80 Evansville 68
Southern Illinois 79 Drake 72
Indiana State 78 Missouri State 68
Loyola Chicago 62 Bradley 51
Valparaiso 80 Illinois State 70
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 76 Missouri 54
Auburn 75 Kentucky 66
LSU 73 Ole Miss 63
Georgia 63 Texas A&M 48
Mississippi State 86 Tennessee 73
Arkansas 82 Alabama 78
Florida 61 Vanderbilt 55
Summit League
Oral Roberts 86 Denver 77
North Dakota State 71 Fort Wayne 60
South Dakota State 71 Western Illinois 61
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 84 Central Oklahoma 79
Lincoln 85 Emporia State 70
Central Missouri 59 Washburn 56
Pittsburg State 64 Northeastern State 59
Rogers State 105 Missouri Southern 93
Missouri Western 81 Newman 57
Fort Hays State 69 Nebraska-Kearney 57
GPAC
Mount Marty 86 Doane 60
Northwestern 76 Hastings 64
Briar Cliff 94 Morningside 83
Dakota Wesleyan 71 Concordia 50
Dordt 100 Midland 79
American Rivers Conference
Nebraska Wesleyan 92 Dubuque 66
Luther 87 Buena Vista 81
Wartburg 97 Central 88
Loras 85 Simpson 67
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Peru State 83 Clarke 70
Benedictine 69 Culver-Stockton 51
Mount Mercy 107 Missouri Valley 98
William Penn 101 Evangel 74
Baker 74 Grand View 69
MidAmerica Nazarene 92 Graceland 89
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Lakes 75 Iowa Central 72
Des Moines Area 77 North Iowa Area 69
Kirkwood 98 Southwestern 65
Little Priest Tribal 87 Northeast 82
Iowa Western 81 Marshalltown 76
Indiana Hills 80 Southeastern 64