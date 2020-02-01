Briar Cliff MBB
Photo: Briar Cliff Athletics

(KMAland) -- Wins for Northwest, Creighton, UNI and Kansas and big games from KMAlanders Tony Bonner, Ryan Hawkins, Jackson Lamb, Nate Mohr and Kyle Wagner in regional men’s hoops on Saturday.

Northwest Missouri State (20-1 overall, 10-1 MIAA): Trevor Hudgins poured in 28 points for Northwest in an 84-79 win over Central Oklahoma (7-15, 4-9). Ryan Hawkins (Atlantic) added 17 points and eight boards, and Diego Bernard pitched in 16 points of his own.

Iowa State (9-12 overall, 2-6 Big 12): Iowa State lost their ninth game in the last 12, falling to Texas (14-7, 4-4), 72-68. Tyrese Haliburton and Rasir Bolton scored 14 points each for the Cyclones. Solomon Young added 13 points off the bench.

Nebraska (7-15 overall, 2-9 Big Ten): Nebraska lost their eighth straight in falling to Penn State (16-5, 6-4), 76-64. Haanif Cheatham had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Huskers. Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 12 points, and Dachon Burke Jr. scored 11. 

Creighton (17-5 overall, 6-3 Big East): Creighton upset No. 8 Villanova (17-4, 7-2), 76-61. Denzel Mahoney had a big game off the bench with a game-high 21 points. Ty-Shon Alexander added 16 points and 10 rebounds while Mitchell Ballock pitched in 15 points. Marcus Zegarowski scored 13 of his own.

Northern Iowa (19-3 overall, 8-2 MVC): Austin Phyfe had 16 points while AJ Green and Trae Berhow had 15 each in an 80-68 win for the Panthers over Evansville (9-14, 0-10). 

Drake (15-8 overall, 5-5 MVC): Drake lost a 79-72 MVC decision to Southern Illinois (13-10, 7-3). Garrett Sturtz scored a team-high 18 points and had seven rebounds off the bench for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomas added 13 points for Drake.

Kansas (18-3 overall, 7-1 Big 12): Devon Dotson had 21 points and six rebounds for Kansas in a 78-75 win over Texas Tech (13-8, 4-4). Marcus Garrett added 15 points while Isaiah Moss had 12 and Ochai Agbaji scored 11.

Kansas State (9-12 overall, 2-6 Big 12): Kansas State dropped a 66-57 battle with West Virginia (17-4, 5-3). David Sloan scored a team-high 13 points for the Wildcats in the defeat. Xavier Sneed chipped in 11.

Missouri (10-11 overall, 2-6 SEC): Missouri found more struggles in a 76-54 loss to South Carolina (13-8, 5-3). Xavier Pinson was the only player for the Tigers in double figures, finishing with 12 points.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Kyle Arrington, Lewis Central/Western Illinois: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals

-Tony Bonner, Abraham Lincoln/Briar Cliff: 12 points, 5 rebounds (vs. Morningside)

-Matt Dentlinger, Kuemper Catholic/South Dakota State: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks (vs. Western Illinois)

-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/Northwest Missouri State: 17 points, 8 rebounds (vs. Central Oklahoma)

-Troy Houghton, Abraham Lincoln/Sioux Falls: 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists (vs. Minnesota-Crookston)

-Drake Johnson, Stanton/Central: 2 points, 1 steal (vs. Wartburg)

-Kyle Juhl, Harlan/Nebraska-Kearney: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Fort Hays State)

-Jackson Lamb, Nodaway Valley/Briar Cliff: 24 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists (vs. Morningside)

-Nate Mohr, Glenwood/Wayne State: 12 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Minot State)

-Kylan Smallwood, Creston/Midland: 3 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Dordt)

-Kyle Wagner, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 19 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Loras)

-Joe Weber, Boyer Valley/Central: 6 points, 2 assists (vs. Wartburg)

REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Texas 72 Iowa State 68

Kansas 78 Texas Tech 75

West Virginia 66 Kansas State 57

Baylor 68 TCU 52

Oklahoma 82 Oklahoma State 69

Big Ten Conference 

Penn State 76 Nebraska 64

Wisconsin 64 Michigan State 63

Michigan 69 Rutgers 63

Ohio State 68 Indiana 59

Purdue 61 Northwestern 58

Big East Conference 

Creighton 76 Villanova 61

Xavier 74 Seton Hall 62

Providence 65 Butler 61

Marquette 76 DePaul 72

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 80 Evansville 68

Southern Illinois 79 Drake 72

Indiana State 78 Missouri State 68

Loyola Chicago 62 Bradley 51

Valparaiso 80 Illinois State 70

Southeastern Conference 

South Carolina 76 Missouri 54

Auburn 75 Kentucky 66

LSU 73 Ole Miss 63

Georgia 63 Texas A&M 48

Mississippi State 86 Tennessee 73

Arkansas 82 Alabama 78

Florida 61 Vanderbilt 55

Summit League 

Oral Roberts 86 Denver 77

North Dakota State 71 Fort Wayne 60

South Dakota State 71 Western Illinois 61

MIAA 

Northwest Missouri State 84 Central Oklahoma 79

Lincoln 85 Emporia State 70

Central Missouri 59 Washburn 56

Pittsburg State 64 Northeastern State 59

Rogers State 105 Missouri Southern 93

Missouri Western 81 Newman 57

Fort Hays State 69 Nebraska-Kearney 57

GPAC 

Mount Marty 86 Doane 60

Northwestern 76 Hastings 64

Briar Cliff 94 Morningside 83

Dakota Wesleyan 71 Concordia 50

Dordt 100 Midland 79

American Rivers Conference 

Nebraska Wesleyan 92 Dubuque 66

Luther 87 Buena Vista 81

Wartburg 97 Central 88 

Loras 85 Simpson 67

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Peru State 83 Clarke 70

Benedictine 69 Culver-Stockton 51

Mount Mercy 107 Missouri Valley 98

William Penn 101 Evangel 74

Baker 74 Grand View 69

MidAmerica Nazarene 92 Graceland 89

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

Iowa Lakes 75 Iowa Central 72

Des Moines Area 77 North Iowa Area 69

Kirkwood 98 Southwestern 65

Little Priest Tribal 87 Northeast 82

Iowa Western 81 Marshalltown 76

Indiana Hills 80 Southeastern 64