Jackson Lamb
Briar Cliff Athletics (Photo)

(KMAland) -- Former Nodaway Valley standout Jackson Lamb had a 54-point effort for Briar Cliff while UNI and K-State picked up conference wins in regional men's basketball on Wednesday.

Iowa State (9-11 overall, 2-5 Big 12): Baylor (18-1, 7-0) controlled the game in a 67-53 win over the Cyclones. Rasir Bolton led ISU with 19 points while Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Northern Iowa (18-3 overall, 7-2 MVC): AJ Green dropped in 27 points for Northern Iowa in a dominant 95-66 win over Missouri State (10-12, 4-5). Austin Phyfe had 17 points and seven rebounds, Trae Berhow and Isaiah Brown scored 16 points and Spencer Haldeman added 12 points.

Drake (15-7 overall, 5-4 MVC): Christian Williams made a game-winning layup to lift Indiana State (12-8, 5-4) to a 58-56 win over Drake. Liam Robbins had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs while Jonah Jackson added 12 points of his own.

Kansas State (9-11 overall, 2-5 Big 12): K-State won a defensive slugfest, 61-53, over Oklahoma (13-7, 3-4). Mike McGuirl had a team-high 16 points off the bench while Xavier Sneed pitched in 12 points and had four steals. Cartier Diarra added 10 points.

FORMER KMALANDERS   

-Jake Carley (St. Albert), Briar Cliff: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Mount Marty)

-Shane Chamberlain (Harlan), Hastings: 5 points, 3 assists (vs. Morningside)

-Matt Dentlinger (Kuemper), South Dakota State: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists (vs. Oral Roberts)

-Drake Johnson (Stanton), Central: 11 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Loras)

-Jackson Lamb (Nodaway Valley), Briar Cliff: 54 points, 11 rebounds (vs. Mount Marty)

-Kyle Wagner (IKM-Manning), Simpson: 12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Luther)

-Joe Weber (Boyer Valley), Central: 2 points, 2 assists (vs. Loras)

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 67 Iowa State 53

Kansas State 61 Oklahoma 53

Texas 62 TCU 61

Texas Tech 89 West Virginia 81

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan State 79 Northwestern 50

Penn State 64 Indiana 49

Big East Conference 

Seton Hall 64 DePaul 57

Marquette 84 Xavier 82 — 2 OT

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 95 Missouri State 66

Indiana State 58 Drake 56

Illinois State 77 Evansville 66

Southern Illinois 68 Loyola Chicago 63

Bradley 80 Valparaiso 69

Southeastern Conference 

Kentucky 71 Vanderbilt 62

LSU 90 Alabama 76

South Carolina 79 Arkansas 77

Summit League 

South Dakota State 76 Oral Roberts 61

MIAA 

Washburn 75 Lincoln 50

Central Missouri 67 Emporia State 49

Missouri Southern 65 Northeastern State 62

Rogers State 80 Pittsburg State 72

GPAC 

Doane 81 Nebraska Christian 42

Morningside 81 Hastings 70

Concordia 86 Northwestern 82

Briar Cliff 100 Mount Marty 90

Jamestown 82 Dakota Wesleyan 75

American Rivers Conference 

Simpson 88 Luther 57

Nebraska Wesleyan 97 Buena Vista 80

Coe 79 Wartburg 63

Loras 79 Central 72

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

Iowa Western 82 Northeast 59

Southeastern 90 Marshalltown 69

Ellsworth 78 Iowa Central 65

Kirkwood 89 North Iowa Area 88

Iowa Lakes 72 Little Priest Tribal 62