(KMAland) -- Former Nodaway Valley standout Jackson Lamb had a 54-point effort for Briar Cliff while UNI and K-State picked up conference wins in regional men's basketball on Wednesday.
Iowa State (9-11 overall, 2-5 Big 12): Baylor (18-1, 7-0) controlled the game in a 67-53 win over the Cyclones. Rasir Bolton led ISU with 19 points while Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Northern Iowa (18-3 overall, 7-2 MVC): AJ Green dropped in 27 points for Northern Iowa in a dominant 95-66 win over Missouri State (10-12, 4-5). Austin Phyfe had 17 points and seven rebounds, Trae Berhow and Isaiah Brown scored 16 points and Spencer Haldeman added 12 points.
Drake (15-7 overall, 5-4 MVC): Christian Williams made a game-winning layup to lift Indiana State (12-8, 5-4) to a 58-56 win over Drake. Liam Robbins had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs while Jonah Jackson added 12 points of his own.
Kansas State (9-11 overall, 2-5 Big 12): K-State won a defensive slugfest, 61-53, over Oklahoma (13-7, 3-4). Mike McGuirl had a team-high 16 points off the bench while Xavier Sneed pitched in 12 points and had four steals. Cartier Diarra added 10 points.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Jake Carley (St. Albert), Briar Cliff: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Mount Marty)
-Shane Chamberlain (Harlan), Hastings: 5 points, 3 assists (vs. Morningside)
-Matt Dentlinger (Kuemper), South Dakota State: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists (vs. Oral Roberts)
-Drake Johnson (Stanton), Central: 11 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Loras)
-Jackson Lamb (Nodaway Valley), Briar Cliff: 54 points, 11 rebounds (vs. Mount Marty)
-Kyle Wagner (IKM-Manning), Simpson: 12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Luther)
-Joe Weber (Boyer Valley), Central: 2 points, 2 assists (vs. Loras)
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 67 Iowa State 53
Kansas State 61 Oklahoma 53
Texas 62 TCU 61
Texas Tech 89 West Virginia 81
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 79 Northwestern 50
Penn State 64 Indiana 49
Big East Conference
Seton Hall 64 DePaul 57
Marquette 84 Xavier 82 — 2 OT
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 95 Missouri State 66
Indiana State 58 Drake 56
Illinois State 77 Evansville 66
Southern Illinois 68 Loyola Chicago 63
Bradley 80 Valparaiso 69
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 71 Vanderbilt 62
LSU 90 Alabama 76
South Carolina 79 Arkansas 77
Summit League
South Dakota State 76 Oral Roberts 61
MIAA
Washburn 75 Lincoln 50
Central Missouri 67 Emporia State 49
Missouri Southern 65 Northeastern State 62
Rogers State 80 Pittsburg State 72
GPAC
Doane 81 Nebraska Christian 42
Morningside 81 Hastings 70
Concordia 86 Northwestern 82
Briar Cliff 100 Mount Marty 90
Jamestown 82 Dakota Wesleyan 75
American Rivers Conference
Simpson 88 Luther 57
Nebraska Wesleyan 97 Buena Vista 80
Coe 79 Wartburg 63
Loras 79 Central 72
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Western 82 Northeast 59
Southeastern 90 Marshalltown 69
Ellsworth 78 Iowa Central 65
Kirkwood 89 North Iowa Area 88
Iowa Lakes 72 Little Priest Tribal 62