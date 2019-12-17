(KMAland) -- Creighton and Drake picked up wins while Omaha lost in regional men's college basketball action on Tuesday.
Creighton (9-2): Marcus Zegarowski had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Creighton in an 83-73 win over Oklahoma (7-3). Ty-Shon Alexander added 19 points and 11 rebounds, Mitchell Ballock added 17 and seven and Denzel Mahoney debuted with 14 points for the Jays.
Omaha (6-8): The Mavericks lost 97-56 to Eastern Washington (7-3). Omaha didn’t have any players in double figures, but Matthew Pile scored a team-high nine points in a tough offensive night.
Drake (9-3): Drake rolled to a 92-74 win over Mount Marty. Liam Robbins had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Roman Penn put in 16 points with seven boards. Anthony Murphy and D.J. Wilkins added 10 points apiece for the Bulldogs.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Creighton 83 Oklahoma 73
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 80 SE Missouri State 48
Purdue 69 Ohio 51
Big East Conference
Florida 83 Providence 51
Georgetown 81 UMBC 55
Marquette 93 Grambling 72
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 92 Mount Marty 74
Southeastern Conference
Summit League
Eastern Washington 97 Omaha 56
Oral Roberts 97 Chicago State 59
North Dakota 109 Northland College 50
Northern Colorado 86 Denver 64