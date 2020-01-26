NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Creighton, Drake and Northern Iowa were all winners while former Creston standout Kylan Smallwood scored double digits again for Midland on Sunday in regional men's basketball.

Creighton (16-5 overall, 5-3 Big East): Ty-Shon Alexander had 24 points, and Creighton rolled to a 77-66 win over Xavier (13-7, 2-5). Marcus Zegarowski scored 15 points, and Mitchell Ballock and Denzel Mahoney scored 14 each.

Drake (15-6 overall, 5-3 MVC): Drake edged past Missouri State (10-11, 4-4), 71-69. Roman Penn finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Bulldogs. DJ Wilkins pitched in 14 points, and Garret Sturtz scored 10 points.

Northern Iowa (17-3 overall, 6-2 MVC): Northern Iowa snagged a low-scoring 67-62 overtime win over Loyola Chicago (14-7, 6-2). Austin Phyfe and AJ Green had 14 points each, Antwan Kimmons added 13 and Trae Berhow had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Kylan Smallwood (Creston): Smallwood scored 13 points for Midland in a loss to Jamestown. 

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan State 70 Minnesota 52

Maryland 77 Indiana 76

Ohio State 71 Northwestern 59

Big East Conference 

Creighton 77 Xavier 66

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 71 Missouri State 69

Northern Iowa 67 Loyola Chicago 62 — OT

Valparaiso 67 Evansville 65

MIAA 

Emporia State 92 Central Oklahoma 84

GPAC 

Jamestown 102 Midland 60

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

Iowa Lakes 112 Dakota Wesleyan JV 73