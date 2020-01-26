(KMAland) -- Creighton, Drake and Northern Iowa were all winners while former Creston standout Kylan Smallwood scored double digits again for Midland on Sunday in regional men's basketball.
Creighton (16-5 overall, 5-3 Big East): Ty-Shon Alexander had 24 points, and Creighton rolled to a 77-66 win over Xavier (13-7, 2-5). Marcus Zegarowski scored 15 points, and Mitchell Ballock and Denzel Mahoney scored 14 each.
Drake (15-6 overall, 5-3 MVC): Drake edged past Missouri State (10-11, 4-4), 71-69. Roman Penn finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Bulldogs. DJ Wilkins pitched in 14 points, and Garret Sturtz scored 10 points.
Northern Iowa (17-3 overall, 6-2 MVC): Northern Iowa snagged a low-scoring 67-62 overtime win over Loyola Chicago (14-7, 6-2). Austin Phyfe and AJ Green had 14 points each, Antwan Kimmons added 13 and Trae Berhow had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Kylan Smallwood (Creston): Smallwood scored 13 points for Midland in a loss to Jamestown.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 70 Minnesota 52
Maryland 77 Indiana 76
Ohio State 71 Northwestern 59
Big East Conference
Creighton 77 Xavier 66
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 71 Missouri State 69
Northern Iowa 67 Loyola Chicago 62 — OT
Valparaiso 67 Evansville 65
MIAA
Emporia State 92 Central Oklahoma 84
GPAC
Jamestown 102 Midland 60
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Lakes 112 Dakota Wesleyan JV 73