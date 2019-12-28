Creighton Bluejays
(KMAland) -- Creighton handled Midland in regional men’s college basketball action on Saturday.

Creighton (11-2): Marcus Zegarowski and Ty-Shon Alexander had 19 points each for Creighton in a 91-54 win over Midland. Jalen Windham added 14 points, and Damien Jefferson had 13 points and 11 boards. Christian Bishop also had 13 points while Denzel Mahoney scored 10.

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Purdue 97 Central Michigan 62

Wisconsin 68 Tennessee 48

Minnesota 89 Florida International 62

Big East Conference 

Creighton 91 Midland 54

Butler 67 UL Monroe 36

Georgetown 80 American 60

Marquette 106 Central Arkansas 54

Missouri Valley Conference 

Bradley 78 Toledo 66

Southeastern Conference 

Kentucky 78 Louisville 70 — OT

Florida 102 Long Beach State 63

Summit League 

BYU 79 Oral Roberts 73