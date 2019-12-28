(KMAland) -- Creighton handled Midland in regional men’s college basketball action on Saturday.
Creighton (11-2): Marcus Zegarowski and Ty-Shon Alexander had 19 points each for Creighton in a 91-54 win over Midland. Jalen Windham added 14 points, and Damien Jefferson had 13 points and 11 boards. Christian Bishop also had 13 points while Denzel Mahoney scored 10.
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 97 Central Michigan 62
Wisconsin 68 Tennessee 48
Minnesota 89 Florida International 62
Big East Conference
Butler 67 UL Monroe 36
Georgetown 80 American 60
Marquette 106 Central Arkansas 54
Missouri Valley Conference
Bradley 78 Toledo 66
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 78 Louisville 70 — OT
Florida 102 Long Beach State 63
Summit League
BYU 79 Oral Roberts 73