(KMAland) -- Creighton and Iowa were both winners at home on Sunday in men's regional college basketball action.
Creighton (4-1): Creighton came back from a five-point halftime deficit for a 76-67 win over North Florida (4-3). Marcus Zegarowski had a team-high 19 points while Ty-Shon Alexander added 18 and Mitch Ballock finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Damien Jefferson also hit double figures with 12 points.
Iowa (4-1): The Hawkeyes used a 50-point second half to roll in an 85-59 win over Cal Poly (1-5). CJ Frederick hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points while Luka Garza added 18 points and nine boards. Joe Wieskamp and Cordell Pemsl pitched in 10 apiece.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 85 Cal Poly 59
Minnesota 79 North Dakota 56
Big 12 Conference
Texas Tech 96 Long Island 66
Baylor 87 Villanova 78
TCU Clemson
Big East Conference
Creighton 76 North Florida 67
St. John’s 78 UMass 63
Florida 70 Xavier 65
Missouri Valley Conference
Evansville 115 Morgan State 112 — 3 OT
Buffalo 75 Missouri State 74
Indiana State 84 Air Force 74
Nevada 84 Valparaiso 59
Southeastern Conference
Mississippi State 81 Coastal Carolina 56
LSU 96 Rhode Island 83
Kentucky 81 Lamar 56
Summit League
Fort Wayne 81 Ohio Northern 47
South Dakota State 84 Mississippi Valley State 54
Minnesota 79 North Dakota 56