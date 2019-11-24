NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Creighton and Iowa were both winners at home on Sunday in men's regional college basketball action.

Creighton (4-1): Creighton came back from a five-point halftime deficit for a 76-67 win over North Florida (4-3). Marcus Zegarowski had a team-high 19 points while Ty-Shon Alexander added 18 and Mitch Ballock finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Damien Jefferson also hit double figures with 12 points.

Iowa (4-1): The Hawkeyes used a 50-point second half to roll in an 85-59 win over Cal Poly (1-5). CJ Frederick hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points while Luka Garza added 18 points and nine boards. Joe Wieskamp and Cordell Pemsl pitched in 10 apiece.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 85 Cal Poly 59

Minnesota 79 North Dakota 56

Big 12 Conference 

Texas Tech 96 Long Island 66

Baylor 87 Villanova 78

TCU Clemson

Big East Conference 

Creighton 76 North Florida 67

St. John’s 78 UMass 63

Florida 70 Xavier 65

Missouri Valley Conference 

Evansville 115 Morgan State 112 — 3 OT

Buffalo 75 Missouri State 74

Indiana State 84 Air Force 74

Nevada 84 Valparaiso 59

Southeastern Conference 

Mississippi State 81 Coastal Carolina 56

LSU 96 Rhode Island 83

Kentucky 81 Lamar 56

Summit League 

Fort Wayne 81 Ohio Northern 47

South Dakota State 84 Mississippi Valley State 54

