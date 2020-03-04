(KMAland) -- Creighton and Kansas were winners while K-State and Missouri lost in conference play on Wednesday in men’s regional college basketball.
BIG EAST: Creighton (23-7, 12-5) def. Georgetown (15-15, 5-12) — Marcus Zegarowski and Mitchell Ballock had 20 points each to lead Creighton in a 91-76 win. Ty-Shon Alexander added 18 points, and Denzel Mahoney scored 14 off the bench.
BIG 12: Kansas (27-3, 16-1) def. TCU (16-14, 7-10) — Udoka Azubuike had 31 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks to lead Kansas in a 75-66 win. Devon Dotson added 18 points, six rebounds and four steals.
BIG 12: Kansas State (9-21, 2-15) lost to Oklahoma State (16-14, 6-11) — Kansas State lost a 69-63 decision on Wednesday evening. Cartier Diarra had 16 points, Mike McGuirl added 11 and Xavier Sneed scored 10 to go with seven rebounds.
SEC: Missouri (14-16, 6-11) lost to Ole Miss (15-15, 6-11) — Xavier Pinson scored 16 points to go with five assists and four rebounds, but Mizzou fell 75-67. Jeremiah Tilmon added 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Kyle Juhl, Harlan/UNK: 9 points (vs. Pitt State)
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 75 TCU 66
Oklahoma State 69 Kansas State 63
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 63 Northwestern 48
Indiana 72 Minneota 67
Big East Conference
Creighton 91 Georgetown 76
Villanova 79 Seton Hall 77
Providence 80 Xavier 74
Butler 77 St. John’s 55
Southeastern Conference
Ole Miss 75 Missouri 67
Texas A&M 78 Auburn 75
Florida 68 Georgia 54
Arkansas 99 LSU 90
MIAA Tournament — First Round
Lincoln 78 Central Oklahoma 69
Pittsburg State 79 Nebraska-Kearney 76