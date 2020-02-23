(KMAland) -- Creighton rolled Butler, and Northern Iowa came back to beat SIU in men’s regional college basketball action on Sunday.
BIG EAST: Creighton (22-6, 11-4) def. Butler (19-9, 7-8) — Creighton rolled to an 81-59 win behind Marcus Zegarowski, who finished with 25 points and a perfect 7-for-7 from 3. Christian Bishop added 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals, and Ty-Shon Alexaner added 15 points.
MVC: Northern Iowa (23-5, 12-4) def. Southern Illinois (16-13, 10-6) — Austin Phyfe had a big 17-point, 18-rebound, 5-assist game in a 64-52 win over Southern Illinois. Isaiah Brown added 15 points for the Panthers in the win.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Matt Dentlinger, Kuemper/South Dakota State: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (vs. South Dakota)
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 79 Maryland 72
Indiana 68 Penn State 60
Wisconsin 79 Rutgers 71
Minnesota 83 Northwestern 57
Big East Conference
Creighton 81 Butler 59
Seton Hall 81 St. John’s 65
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 64 Southern Illinois 52
Indiana State 64 Evansville 62
Summit League
South Dakota State 85 South Dakota 80
ICCAC
Little Priest Tribal 74 Southwestern 68