NCAA Basketball
(KMAland) -- Creighton rolled Butler, and Northern Iowa came back to beat SIU in men’s regional college basketball action on Sunday.

BIG EAST: Creighton (22-6, 11-4) def. Butler (19-9, 7-8) — Creighton rolled to an 81-59 win behind Marcus Zegarowski, who finished with 25 points and a perfect 7-for-7 from 3. Christian Bishop added 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals, and Ty-Shon Alexaner added 15 points.

MVC: Northern Iowa (23-5, 12-4) def. Southern Illinois (16-13, 10-6) — Austin Phyfe had a big 17-point, 18-rebound, 5-assist game in a 64-52 win over Southern Illinois. Isaiah Brown added 15 points for the Panthers in the win.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Matt Dentlinger, Kuemper/South Dakota State: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (vs. South Dakota)

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Ohio State 79 Maryland 72

Indiana 68 Penn State 60

Wisconsin 79 Rutgers 71

Minnesota 83 Northwestern 57

Big East Conference 

Creighton 81 Butler 59

Seton Hall 81 St. John’s 65

Missouri Valley Conference

Northern Iowa 64 Southern Illinois 52

Indiana State 64 Evansville 62

Summit League 

South Dakota State 85 South Dakota 80

ICCAC 

Little Priest Tribal 74 Southwestern 68