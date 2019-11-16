(KMAland) -- Creighton and Northern Iowa both picked up non-conference wins on Saturday in men's regional college basketball action.
Creighton (2-1): Creighton had four in double figures in an 82-72 win over Louisiana Tech (2-1). Mitch Ballock had 22 points while Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski finished with 17 apiece and Kelvin Jones added 14.
Northern Iowa (4-0): Northern Iowa stayed unbeaten with a 77-72 overtime win over Northern Colorado. The Panthers were led by Austin Phyfe, who finished with a career-best 22 points and pulled in six rebounds. Spencer Haldeman added a career-high of his own with 25 points, and AJ Green scored 16 points. Full release
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 80 Oakland 50
Purdue 93 Chicago State 49
Rutgers St. Bonaventure
Troy Indiana
Big East Conference
Creighton 82 Louisiana Tech 72
Villanova 78 Ohio 54
DePaul 75 Cornell 54
Providence 68 Saint Peter’s 47
Vermont 70 St. John’s 68
Butler Wofford
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 77 Northern Colorado 72 — OT
Loyola 86 Saint Joseph’s 68
San Francisco Southern Illinois
Bradley UIC
Southeastern Conference
LSU 75 Nicholls 65
Arkansas 64 Montana 46
Tennessee 75 Washington 62
Summit League
Denver 72 Western Colorado 55
Fort Wayne 79 Stetson 55
North Dakota State 57 Texas A&M-CC 45