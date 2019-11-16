NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Creighton and Northern Iowa both picked up non-conference wins on Saturday in men's regional college basketball action.

Creighton (2-1): Creighton had four in double figures in an 82-72 win over Louisiana Tech (2-1). Mitch Ballock had 22 points while Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski finished with 17 apiece and Kelvin Jones added 14. 

Northern Iowa (4-0): Northern Iowa stayed unbeaten with a 77-72 overtime win over Northern Colorado. The Panthers were led by Austin Phyfe, who finished with a career-best 22 points and pulled in six rebounds. Spencer Haldeman added a career-high of his own with 25 points, and AJ Green scored 16 points. Full release

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 80 Oakland 50

Purdue 93 Chicago State 49

Rutgers St. Bonaventure

Troy Indiana

Big East Conference 

Creighton 82 Louisiana Tech 72

Villanova 78 Ohio 54

DePaul 75 Cornell 54

Providence 68 Saint Peter’s 47

Vermont 70 St. John’s 68

Butler Wofford

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 77 Northern Colorado 72 — OT

Loyola 86 Saint Joseph’s 68

San Francisco Southern Illinois 

Bradley UIC

Southeastern Conference 

LSU 75 Nicholls 65

Arkansas 64 Montana 46

Tennessee 75 Washington 62

Summit League 

Denver 72 Western Colorado 55

Fort Wayne 79 Stetson 55

North Dakota State 57 Texas A&M-CC 45