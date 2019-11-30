Creighton Bluejays
(KMAland) -- Creighton won in overtime while Iowa State and Iowa both lost in regional men's college basketball action from Friday.

Iowa State (4-3): The Cyclones lost 84-76 to Seton Hall (6-2) in the final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. Rasir Bolton had a team-high 20 points while Tyrese Haliburton added 19 points, seven assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block.

Iowa (5-2): Iowa blew 16-point lead in an 83-73 loss to San Diego State (8-0). CJ Fredrick had 16 points while Connor McCaffery added 15 and Joe Toussaint put in 13 in the loss.

Creighton (5-2): Creighton lost a 14-point halftime lead before winning 83-76 in overtime over Texas Tech (5-2). Marcus Zegarowski dropped in 32 points while Ty-Shon Alexander had 18 points and 12 rebounds. 

NCAA REGIONAL MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference  

San Diego State 83 Iowa 73

Maryland 80 Harvard 73

Michigan 82 Gonzaga 64

Rutgers 82 Massachusetts 57

DePaul 73 Minnesota 68

Penn State 85 Syracuse 64

Ohio State 90 Morgan State 57

Purdue 59 VCU 56

Big 12 Conference 

Seton Hall 84 Iowa State 76

Oklahoma State 78 Ole Miss 37

Creighton 83 Texas Tech 76 — OT

Big East Conference 

Charleston 63 Providence 55

Marquette 101 USC 79

Missouri Valley Conference 

Illinois State 76 Illinois-Springfield 57

LSU 73 Missouri State 58

Southeastern Conference 

Temple 65 Texas A&M 42

Kentucky 69 UAB 58

Florida State 60 Tennessee 57

LSU 73 Missouri State 58

Florida 73 Marshall 67

Oklahoma State 78 Ole Miss 37

Alabama 83 Southern Miss 68

Summit League 

North Dakota 78 Florida Gulf Coast 63

Denver 65 Cal State Fullerton 62