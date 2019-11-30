(KMAland) -- Creighton won in overtime while Iowa State and Iowa both lost in regional men's college basketball action from Friday.
Iowa State (4-3): The Cyclones lost 84-76 to Seton Hall (6-2) in the final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. Rasir Bolton had a team-high 20 points while Tyrese Haliburton added 19 points, seven assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block.
Iowa (5-2): Iowa blew 16-point lead in an 83-73 loss to San Diego State (8-0). CJ Fredrick had 16 points while Connor McCaffery added 15 and Joe Toussaint put in 13 in the loss.
Creighton (5-2): Creighton lost a 14-point halftime lead before winning 83-76 in overtime over Texas Tech (5-2). Marcus Zegarowski dropped in 32 points while Ty-Shon Alexander had 18 points and 12 rebounds.
NCAA REGIONAL MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
San Diego State 83 Iowa 73
Maryland 80 Harvard 73
Michigan 82 Gonzaga 64
Rutgers 82 Massachusetts 57
DePaul 73 Minnesota 68
Penn State 85 Syracuse 64
Ohio State 90 Morgan State 57
Purdue 59 VCU 56
Big 12 Conference
Seton Hall 84 Iowa State 76
Oklahoma State 78 Ole Miss 37
Creighton 83 Texas Tech 76 — OT
Big East Conference
Creighton 83 Texas Tech 76 — OT
DePaul 73 Minnesota 68
Charleston 63 Providence 55
Marquette 101 USC 79
Seton Hall 84 Iowa State 76
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 76 Illinois-Springfield 57
LSU 73 Missouri State 58
Southeastern Conference
Temple 65 Texas A&M 42
Kentucky 69 UAB 58
Florida State 60 Tennessee 57
LSU 73 Missouri State 58
Florida 73 Marshall 67
Oklahoma State 78 Ole Miss 37
Alabama 83 Southern Miss 68
Summit League
North Dakota 78 Florida Gulf Coast 63
Denver 65 Cal State Fullerton 62