Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat Seton Hall while Omaha lost to Northern Arizona in men's regional college basketball action on Sunday.

Iowa State (6-3): Iowa State avenged an earlier loss to Seton Hall (6-3) with a 76-66 victory. Rasir Bolton, Tyrese Haliburton and George Conditt all scored 17 points each, and Prentiss Nixon added 10 points for the Cyclones.

Omaha (5-6): Omaha fell behind by 25 at half and couldn’t come all the way back in a 73-65 loss at Northern Arizona (4-2). Matthew Pile led the Mavericks with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Zach Thronhill scored 14 points. KJ Robinson added 10 points off the bench.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 76 Seton Hall 66

Wichita State 80 Oklahoma State 61

Texas 60 Texas A&M 50

Big Ten Conference 

Purdue 58 Northwestern 44

Michigan State Rutgers

Big East Conference 

Buffalo 74 DePaul 69

Iowa State 76 Seton Hall 66

Missouri Valley Conference 

Valparaiso 77 Central Michigan 55

Southeastern Conference 

Houston 76 South Carolina 56

Texas 60 Texas A&M 50

LSU 109 Northwestern State 59

Summit League 

Northern Arizona 73 Omaha 65

Oral Roberts 95 Haskell 55

UCLA 81 Denver 62

Eastern Washington 98 North Dakota 82