(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat Seton Hall while Omaha lost to Northern Arizona in men's regional college basketball action on Sunday.
Iowa State (6-3): Iowa State avenged an earlier loss to Seton Hall (6-3) with a 76-66 victory. Rasir Bolton, Tyrese Haliburton and George Conditt all scored 17 points each, and Prentiss Nixon added 10 points for the Cyclones.
Omaha (5-6): Omaha fell behind by 25 at half and couldn’t come all the way back in a 73-65 loss at Northern Arizona (4-2). Matthew Pile led the Mavericks with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Zach Thronhill scored 14 points. KJ Robinson added 10 points off the bench.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 76 Seton Hall 66
Wichita State 80 Oklahoma State 61
Texas 60 Texas A&M 50
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 58 Northwestern 44
Michigan State Rutgers
Big East Conference
Buffalo 74 DePaul 69
Iowa State 76 Seton Hall 66
Missouri Valley Conference
Valparaiso 77 Central Michigan 55
Southeastern Conference
Houston 76 South Carolina 56
Texas 60 Texas A&M 50
LSU 109 Northwestern State 59
Summit League
Northern Arizona 73 Omaha 65
Oral Roberts 95 Haskell 55
UCLA 81 Denver 62
Eastern Washington 98 North Dakota 82