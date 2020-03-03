(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Iowa both lost in regional men’s basketball action on Tuesday.
BIG 12: Iowa State (12-18, 5-12) lost to West Virginia (20-10, 8-9) — Rasir Bolton shot 10/11 from the free throw line and had 21 points to lead the way for Iowa State in a 77-71 loss. Prentiss Nixon added 19 points, and Solomon Young had 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
BIG TEN: Iowa (20-10, 11-8) lost to Purdue (16-14, 9-10) — Luka Garza had another big game with 26 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and four blocks, and Iowa lost to Purdue, 77-68.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 77 Iowa State 71
Texas 52 Oklahoma 51
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 77 Iowa 68
Rutgers 78 Maryland 67
Michigan State 79 Penn State 71
Big East Conference
DePaul 69 Marquette 68
Southeastern Conference
Tennesse 81 Kentucky 73
South Carolina 83 Mississippi State 71
Vanderbilt 87 Alabama 79
GPAC Tournament — Championship
Concordia 68 Dakota Wesleyan 66