NCAA Basketball
(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Iowa both lost in regional men’s basketball action on Tuesday.

BIG 12: Iowa State (12-18, 5-12) lost to West Virginia (20-10, 8-9) — Rasir Bolton shot 10/11 from the free throw line and had 21 points to lead the way for Iowa State in a 77-71 loss. Prentiss Nixon added 19 points, and Solomon Young had 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

BIG TEN: Iowa (20-10, 11-8) lost to Purdue (16-14, 9-10) — Luka Garza had another big game with 26 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and four blocks, and Iowa lost to Purdue, 77-68.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

West Virginia 77 Iowa State 71

Texas 52 Oklahoma 51

Big Ten Conference 

Purdue 77 Iowa 68

Rutgers 78 Maryland 67

Michigan State 79 Penn State 71

Big East Conference 

DePaul 69 Marquette 68

Southeastern Conference 

Tennesse 81 Kentucky 73

South Carolina 83 Mississippi State 71

Vanderbilt 87 Alabama 79

GPAC Tournament — Championship 

Concordia 68 Dakota Wesleyan 66