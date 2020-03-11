(KMAland) -- The Iowa State and Nebraska seasons finished while Kansas State advanced on in regional men's play on Wednesday.
Iowa State (12-20): Prentiss Nixon had 25 points in his final game as a Cyclone, but ISU lost 72-71 to Oklahoma State on Isaac Likekele’s game-winning shot.
Nebraska (7-25): Nebraska finished the season with one final loss in the Big Ten Conference Tournament, falling 89-64 to Indiana. Kevin Cross had 23 points and nine rebounds off the bench, and Haanif Cheatham and Jervay Green had 17 and 15 points, respectively.
Kansas State (11-21): Cartier Diarra scored 13 points to lead Kansas State in a 53-49 win in the Big 12 Conference Tournament opener.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference Tournament — First Round
Oklahoma State 72 Iowa State 71
Kansas State 53 TCU 49
Big Ten Conference Tournament — First Round
Indiana 89 Nebraska 64
Minnesota 74 Northwestern 57
Big East Conference Tournament — First Round
St. John’s 75 Georgetown 62
DePaul 71 Xavier 67
Southeastern Conference Tournament — First Round
Georgia 81 Ole Miss 63
Arkansas 86 Vanderbilt 73