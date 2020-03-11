NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- The Iowa State and Nebraska seasons finished while Kansas State advanced on in regional men's play on Wednesday.

Iowa State (12-20): Prentiss Nixon had 25 points in his final game as a Cyclone, but ISU lost 72-71 to Oklahoma State on Isaac Likekele’s game-winning shot.

Nebraska (7-25): Nebraska finished the season with one final loss in the Big Ten Conference Tournament, falling 89-64 to Indiana. Kevin Cross had 23 points and nine rebounds off the bench, and Haanif Cheatham and Jervay Green had 17 and 15 points, respectively. 

Kansas State (11-21): Cartier Diarra scored 13 points to lead Kansas State in a 53-49 win in the Big 12 Conference Tournament opener.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference Tournament — First Round 

Oklahoma State 72 Iowa State 71

Kansas State 53 TCU 49

Big Ten Conference Tournament — First Round 

Indiana 89 Nebraska 64

Minnesota 74 Northwestern 57

Big East Conference Tournament — First Round 

St. John’s 75 Georgetown 62

DePaul 71 Xavier 67

Southeastern Conference Tournament — First Round 

Georgia 81 Ole Miss 63

Arkansas 86 Vanderbilt 73