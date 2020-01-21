(KMAland) -- Iowa State nabbed a win over Okie State, Kansas took down K-State and Nebraska and Missouri both lost conference games in regional college basketball on Tuesday.
Iowa State (9-9 overall, 2-4 Big 12): Solomon Young had a career game with 27 points and nine rebounds, and Iowa State beat Oklahoma State (9-9, 0-6), 89-82. Rasir Bolton had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Tyrese Haliburton finished the night with 20 points, six boards and six assists of his own.
Nebraska (7-12 overall, 2-6 Big Ten): Nebraska couldn’t quite get over the hump in an 82-68 loss to Wisconsin (12-7, 5-3), which hit 18 3-pointers in the win. Dachon Burke Jr. had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Nebraska while Kevin Cross added 17 points and Cam Mack had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Thorir Thorbjarnarson chipped in 12 points.
Kansas (15-3 overall, 5-1 Big 12) & Kansas State (8-10, 1-5): Kansas beat Kansas State, 81-50, before an ugly fight broke out as the game came to a close. Christian Braun had 20 points on 6/10 from 3 while Devon Dotson added 18 points and Udoka Azubuike finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds. David Sloan led K-State with 17 points, Xavier Sneed had 16 and Makol Mawien finished with 11.
Missouri (9-9 overall, 1-5 SEC): Missouri lost a tight 66-64 SEC game with Texas A&M (9-8, 3-3). Mark Smith led the Tigers with 19 points while Dru Smith had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assist. Torrance Watson chipped in 11 points in the defeat.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 89 Oklahoma State 82
Kansas 81 Kansas State 60
TCU 65 Texas Tech 54
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 82 Nebraska 68
Maryland 77 Northwestern 66
Illinois 79 Purdue 62
Big East Conference
Marquette 82 St. John’s 68
Villanova 76 Butler 61
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 66 Missouri 64
Kentucky 89 Georgia 79
LSU 84 Florida 82
Tennessee 73 Ole Miss 48
Midwest Collegiate Conference
Knox 96 Lawrence 83
Monmouth 90 Illinois College 87 — OT
St. Norbert 86 Lake Forest 52
Grinnell 99 Cornell 96
Beloit 61 Ripon 55
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Midwest Collegiate Conference
Knox Vollege 59 Lawrence 47
Lake Forest College 74 St. Norbert College 72
Monmouth College 78 Illinois College 69
Grinnell College 55 Cornell College 53
Ripon College 67 Beloit College 45