NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa State nabbed a win over Okie State, Kansas took down K-State and Nebraska and Missouri both lost conference games in regional college basketball on Tuesday.

Iowa State (9-9 overall, 2-4 Big 12): Solomon Young had a career game with 27 points and nine rebounds, and Iowa State beat Oklahoma State (9-9, 0-6), 89-82. Rasir Bolton had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Tyrese Haliburton finished the night with 20 points, six boards and six assists of his own.

Nebraska (7-12 overall, 2-6 Big Ten): Nebraska couldn’t quite get over the hump in an 82-68 loss to Wisconsin (12-7, 5-3), which hit 18 3-pointers in the win. Dachon Burke Jr. had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Nebraska while Kevin Cross added 17 points and Cam Mack had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Thorir Thorbjarnarson chipped in 12 points.

Kansas (15-3 overall, 5-1 Big 12) & Kansas State (8-10, 1-5): Kansas beat Kansas State, 81-50, before an ugly fight broke out as the game came to a close. Christian Braun had 20 points on 6/10 from 3 while Devon Dotson added 18 points and Udoka Azubuike finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds. David Sloan led K-State with 17 points, Xavier Sneed had 16 and Makol Mawien finished with 11.

Missouri (9-9 overall, 1-5 SEC): Missouri lost a tight 66-64 SEC game with Texas A&M (9-8, 3-3). Mark Smith led the Tigers with 19 points while Dru Smith had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assist. Torrance Watson chipped in 11 points in the defeat.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 89 Oklahoma State 82

Kansas 81 Kansas State 60

TCU 65 Texas Tech 54

Big Ten Conference 

Wisconsin 82 Nebraska 68

Maryland 77 Northwestern 66

Illinois 79 Purdue 62

Big East Conference 

Marquette 82 St. John’s 68

Villanova 76 Butler 61

Southeastern Conference 

Texas A&M 66 Missouri 64

Kentucky 89 Georgia 79

LSU 84 Florida 82

Tennessee 73 Ole Miss 48

Midwest Collegiate Conference 

Knox 96 Lawrence 83

Monmouth 90 Illinois College 87 — OT

St. Norbert 86 Lake Forest 52

Grinnell 99 Cornell 96

Beloit 61 Ripon 55

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Midwest Collegiate Conference 

Knox Vollege 59 Lawrence 47

Lake Forest College 74 St. Norbert College 72

Monmouth College 78 Illinois College 69

Grinnell College 55 Cornell College 53

Ripon College 67 Beloit College 45