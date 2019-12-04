Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State pulled away from Kansas City while Nebraska lost at Georgia Tech in men's regional college basketball action on Wednesday.

Iowa State (5-3): Iowa State pulled away from Kansas City (5-5) in a 79-61 victory. Michael Jacobson, Rasir Bolton and Tyrese Haliburton all scored 19 points while George Conditt came off the bench to score 12 points.

Nebraska (4-4): Nebraska lost to Georgia Tech (4-2), 73-56, in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Haanif Cheatham scored 14 points and pulled in 11 rebounds to lead the Huskers while Jervay Green, Cam Mack and Thorir Thorbjarnarson all scored 11 in the defeat.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 79 UMKC 61

Georgetown 81 Oklahoma State 74

DePaul 65 Texas Tech 60 — OT

Big Ten/ACC Challenge 

Georgia Tech 73 Nebraska 56

Maryland 72 Notre Dame 51

Purdue 69 Virginia 40

Penn State 76 Wake Forest 54

NC State 69 Wisconsin 54

Ohio State 74 North Carolina 49

Big East Conference 

Villanova 80 Penn 69

Xavier 84 Green Bay 71

Georgetown 81 Oklahoma State 74

DePaul 65 Texas Tech 60 — OT

Marquette 75 Jacksonville 56

Missouri Valley Conference 

Evansville 90 Western Illinois 86

Southern Illinois 76 Norfolk State 59

Southeastern Conference 

Tennessee 72 Florida A&M 43

Georgia 95 North Carolina Central 59

South Carolina 84 UMass 80

Summit League 

Evansville 90 Western Illinois 86

Fort Wayne 74 Eastern Illinois 69