(KMAland) -- Iowa State pulled away from Kansas City while Nebraska lost at Georgia Tech in men's regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Iowa State (5-3): Iowa State pulled away from Kansas City (5-5) in a 79-61 victory. Michael Jacobson, Rasir Bolton and Tyrese Haliburton all scored 19 points while George Conditt came off the bench to score 12 points.
Nebraska (4-4): Nebraska lost to Georgia Tech (4-2), 73-56, in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Haanif Cheatham scored 14 points and pulled in 11 rebounds to lead the Huskers while Jervay Green, Cam Mack and Thorir Thorbjarnarson all scored 11 in the defeat.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 79 UMKC 61
Georgetown 81 Oklahoma State 74
DePaul 65 Texas Tech 60 — OT
Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Georgia Tech 73 Nebraska 56
Maryland 72 Notre Dame 51
Purdue 69 Virginia 40
Penn State 76 Wake Forest 54
NC State 69 Wisconsin 54
Ohio State 74 North Carolina 49
Big East Conference
Villanova 80 Penn 69
Xavier 84 Green Bay 71
Marquette 75 Jacksonville 56
Missouri Valley Conference
Evansville 90 Western Illinois 86
Southern Illinois 76 Norfolk State 59
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 72 Florida A&M 43
Georgia 95 North Carolina Central 59
South Carolina 84 UMass 80
Summit League
Fort Wayne 74 Eastern Illinois 69