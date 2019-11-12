(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat Northern Illinois, Creighton lost at Michigan and Missouri fell in overtime to Xavier in men's regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Iowa State (2-1): Iowa State bounced back from a slow start in a 70-52 win over Northern Illinois (0-1). Rasir Bolton had a team-high 17 points for the Cyclones while Solomon Young had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Michael Jacobson chipped in nine points and 12 rebounds.
Creighton (1-1): Michigan (2-0) used a big second half to knock off Creighton, 79-69, as part of the Gavitt Tip-Off Games. Ty-Shon Alexander had 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Marcus Zegarowski and Mitchell Ballock added 18 and 11 points, respectively.
Missouri (2-1): Missouri lost a 63-58 decision in overtime to Xavier (3-0). Dru Smith led all scorers with 22 points and added a career-high 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Xavier Pinson added nine points, and Jeremiah Tilmon finished with eight points.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 79 Creighton 69
Indiana 91 North Alabama 65
Butler 64 Minnesota 56
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 70 Northern Illinois 52
TCU 98 Louisiana 65
Texas 67 California Baptist 54
Oklahoma Oregon State
Big East Conference
Michigan 79 Creighton 69
St. John’s 74 New Hampshire 61
Xavier 63 Missouri 58 — OT
Butler 64 Minnesota 56
Missouri Valley Conference
Evansville 67 Kentucky 64
Coppin State 76 Loyola 72
Missouri State 73 Cleveland State 53
Valparaiso 89 SIU Edwardsville 76
Southeastern Conference
Xavier 63 Missouri 58 — OT
Evansville 67 Kentucky 64
Georgia 95 The Citadel 86
Ole Miss 68 Norfolk State 55
Arkansas 66 North Texas 43
Auburn 70 South Alabama 69
Tennessee 82 Murray State 63
Summit League
Gonzaga 97 North Dakota 66
Tulsa 74 Oral Roberts 67
Utah State 97 Denver 56
USC 84 South Dakota State 66