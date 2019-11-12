Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat Northern Illinois, Creighton lost at Michigan and Missouri fell in overtime to Xavier in men's regional college basketball action on Tuesday.

Iowa State (2-1): Iowa State bounced back from a slow start in a 70-52 win over Northern Illinois (0-1). Rasir Bolton had a team-high 17 points for the Cyclones while Solomon Young had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Michael Jacobson chipped in nine points and 12 rebounds.

Creighton (1-1): Michigan (2-0) used a big second half to knock off Creighton, 79-69, as part of the Gavitt Tip-Off Games. Ty-Shon Alexander had 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Marcus Zegarowski and Mitchell Ballock added 18 and 11 points, respectively.

Missouri (2-1): Missouri lost a 63-58 decision in overtime to Xavier (3-0). Dru Smith led all scorers with 22 points and added a career-high 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Xavier Pinson added nine points, and Jeremiah Tilmon finished with eight points.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 79 Creighton 69

Indiana 91 North Alabama 65

Butler 64 Minnesota 56

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 70 Northern Illinois 52

TCU 98 Louisiana 65

Texas 67 California Baptist 54

Oklahoma Oregon State

Big East Conference 

Michigan 79 Creighton 69

St. John’s 74 New Hampshire 61

Xavier 63 Missouri 58 — OT

Butler 64 Minnesota 56

Missouri Valley Conference 

Evansville 67 Kentucky 64

Coppin State 76 Loyola 72

Missouri State 73 Cleveland State 53

Valparaiso 89 SIU Edwardsville 76

Southeastern Conference 

Xavier 63 Missouri 58 — OT

Evansville 67 Kentucky 64

Georgia 95 The Citadel 86

Ole Miss 68 Norfolk State 55

Arkansas 66 North Texas 43

Auburn 70 South Alabama 69

Tennessee 82 Murray State 63

Summit League 

Gonzaga 97 North Dakota 66

Tulsa 74 Oral Roberts 67

Utah State 97 Denver 56

USC 84 South Dakota State 66