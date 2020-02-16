(KMAland) -- Another double-double for Matt Dentlinger and wins for Omaha, Iowa and Drake on Sunday in regional men's college basketball.
SUMMIT: Omaha (13-14, 6-6) def. Denver (5-22, 1-12): Matthew Pile had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Omaha rolled to an 85-62 win. KJ Robinson added 17 points and six assists, and JT Gibson scored 11 to go with five dimes. Zach Thornhill pitched in 10 points.
BIG TEN: Iowa (18-8, 9-6) def. Minnesota (12-12, 6-8): Iowa finished on an 11-0 run to win 58-55. Luka Garza had 24 points and eight rebounds, and Ryan Kriener pitched in 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
MVC: Drake (16-10, 6-7) def. Evansville (9-17, 0-13): Anthony Murphy had 20 points and 13 rebounds to send Drake to an 85-80 win. Roman Penn added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Liam Robbins pitched in 15 points and six rebounds. Garrett Sturtz also had 11 points and six rebounds off the bench.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Matt Dentlinger, Kuemper/South Dakota State: 18 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks, 3 assists (vs. Fort Wayne)
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 58 Minnesota 55
Michigan 89 Indiana 65
Big East Conference
Villanova 76 Temple 56
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 85 Evansville 80
Missouri State 71 Indiana State 58
Summit League
Omaha 85 Denver 62
South Dakota State 75 Fort Wayne 64