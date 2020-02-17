(KMAland) -- Kansas routed Iowa State in men's regional college basketball acton on Monday.
BIG 12: Kansas (23-3, 12-1) def. Iowa State (11-15, 4-9): Devon Dotson had 29 points to lead Kansas in a 91-71 rout of the Cyclones. Ochai Agbaji added 14 and Udoka Azubuike and Christian Braun had 13 each for KU. Prentiss Nixon topped ISU with 20 points while Michael Jacobson had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Rasir Bolton put in 12 points with six assists.
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 91 Iowa State 71
Big East Conference
Xavier 77 St. John’s 74
ICCAC
Concordia 103 Northeast 95 — OT