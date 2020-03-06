(KMAland) -- Drake routed UNI to advance to the MVC Tournament semifinals on Friday.
MVCT: Drake (20-13) def. Northern Iowa (25-6) — Roman Penn had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Drake in a 77-56 win. Liam Robbins added 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks to advance the Bulldogs to the MVC semifinals. AJ Green topped UNI with 19 points.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament — Quarterfinals
Drake 77 Northern Iowa 56
Bradley 64 Southern Illinois 59
Valparaiso 74 Loyola Chicago 73 — OT
Missouri State 78 Indiana State 51