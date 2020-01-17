Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Drake nabbed a Missouri Valley Conference win in regional men's basketball action on Thursday.

Drake (13-5 overall, 3-2 MVC): Liam Robbins had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Drake took an 84-74 win over Illinois State (6-11, 1-4). D.J. Wilkins and Jonah Jackson had 13 point apiece, Roman Penn scored 12 points and Noah Thomas added 10 off the bench for the Bulldogs.

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD 

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 84 Illinois State 74

Loyola Chicago 64 Southern Illinois 48

Summit League 

Oral Roberts 87 Western Illinois 70

MIAA 

Nebraska Kearney 79 Washburn 51

Missouri Western 77 Lincoln 63