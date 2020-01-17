(KMAland) -- Drake nabbed a Missouri Valley Conference win in regional men's basketball action on Thursday.
Drake (13-5 overall, 3-2 MVC): Liam Robbins had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Drake took an 84-74 win over Illinois State (6-11, 1-4). D.J. Wilkins and Jonah Jackson had 13 point apiece, Roman Penn scored 12 points and Noah Thomas added 10 off the bench for the Bulldogs.
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 84 Illinois State 74
Loyola Chicago 64 Southern Illinois 48
Summit League
Oral Roberts 87 Western Illinois 70
MIAA
Nebraska Kearney 79 Washburn 51
Missouri Western 77 Lincoln 63