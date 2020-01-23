(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins led Northwest Missouri State over Kyle Juhl and UNK, Omaha downed Western Illinois despite a nice game from Kyle Arrington & more from the men's regional basketball action on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (17-1 overall, 7-1 MIAA): Northwest edged past Nebraska-Kearney (12-6, 6-3), 65-60. Ryan Hawkins (Atlantic) had 24 points, 12 rebounds and four steals to lead the Bearcats while Luke Waters added 13 points and Ryan Welty put in 11.
Omaha (11-10 overall, 4-2 Summit): Omaha took an 87-82 overtime win over Western Illinois (5-12, 2-5). KJ Robinson scored 24 points to lead the Mavericks while Matthew Pile had 16 points and 11 rebounds. JT Gibson (13 points), Marlon Ruffin (12 points) and Ayo Akinwole (11 points) all scored in double figures.
Former KMAlanders
-Kyle Juhl (Harlan) scored 16 points and had five assists for Nebraska Kearney in their loss to Northwest Missouri State.
-Garrett Franken (Atlantic) had 15 points, three rebounds and two assists for Dordt (16-7, 7-6 GPAC) in a 77-75 win overJamestown.
-Kyle Arrington (Lewis Central) scored 10 points and had four rebounds for Western Illinois in their overtime loss to Omaha.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 67 Michigan State 63
Minnesota 62 Ohio State 59
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 67 Valparaiso 60
Summit League
Omaha 87 Western Illinois 82
North Dakota 78 Denver 71
South Dakota 83 Fort Wayne 60
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 65 Nebraska Kearney 60
Northeastern State 90 Lincoln 71
Missouri Western 79 Fort Hays State 63
Rogers State 74 Central Missouri 63
Washburn 65 Central Oklahoma 51
GPAC
Dordt 77 Jamestown 75
Mount Marty 67 Nebraska Christian College 56
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
North Iowa Area 106 Simpson JV 65