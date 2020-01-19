Kyle Wagner, Simpson
Photo: Simpson Athletics

(KMAland) -- Drake took an MVC loss while former IKM-Manning standout Kyle Wagner just missed on a double-double for Simpson in men's regional college basketball action on Sunday.

View full details below.

Drake (13-6 overall, 3-3 MVC): Drake lost a 66-49 decision to Southern Illinois (9-10, 3-3) in Missouri Valley Conference action. Liam Robbins had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs while Anthony Murphy added 10 points.

Former KMAlanders in action: 

-Kyle Wagner (IKM-Manning) had nine points and 10 rebounds for Simpson (8-8, 2-5 ARC) in an 83-73 loss to Luther (6-10, 2-5). 

-Kylan Smallwood (Creston) had six points and three assists for Midland (7-12, 3-9 GPAC) in a loss to Dakota Wesleyan (17-3, 9-2).

-Shane Chamberlain (Harlan) finished with three points and three rebounds for Hastings (11-10) in an 87-70 win over Mount Marty.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Rutgers 64 Minnesota 56

Missouri Valley Conference 

Southern Illinois 66 Drake 49

Loyola Chicago 62 Illinois State 50

Summit League 

North Dakota State 83 North Dakota 74

South Dakota 99 South Dakota State 84

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Hastings 87 Mount Mary 70

Dakota Wesleyan 73 Midland 59

American Rivers Conference 

Luther 83 Simpson 73

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

Indian Hills 92 Iowa Western 52

Des Moines Area 80 Iowa Central 54

North Iowa Area 84 Ellsworth 81

Marshalltown 77 Northeast 54