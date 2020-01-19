(KMAland) -- Drake took an MVC loss while former IKM-Manning standout Kyle Wagner just missed on a double-double for Simpson in men's regional college basketball action on Sunday.
View full details below.
Drake (13-6 overall, 3-3 MVC): Drake lost a 66-49 decision to Southern Illinois (9-10, 3-3) in Missouri Valley Conference action. Liam Robbins had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs while Anthony Murphy added 10 points.
Former KMAlanders in action:
-Kyle Wagner (IKM-Manning) had nine points and 10 rebounds for Simpson (8-8, 2-5 ARC) in an 83-73 loss to Luther (6-10, 2-5).
-Kylan Smallwood (Creston) had six points and three assists for Midland (7-12, 3-9 GPAC) in a loss to Dakota Wesleyan (17-3, 9-2).
-Shane Chamberlain (Harlan) finished with three points and three rebounds for Hastings (11-10) in an 87-70 win over Mount Marty.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Rutgers 64 Minnesota 56
Missouri Valley Conference
Southern Illinois 66 Drake 49
Loyola Chicago 62 Illinois State 50
Summit League
North Dakota State 83 North Dakota 74
South Dakota 99 South Dakota State 84
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Hastings 87 Mount Mary 70
Dakota Wesleyan 73 Midland 59
American Rivers Conference
Luther 83 Simpson 73
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Indian Hills 92 Iowa Western 52
Des Moines Area 80 Iowa Central 54
North Iowa Area 84 Ellsworth 81
Marshalltown 77 Northeast 54