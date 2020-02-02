(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Illinois in a battle of nationally-ranked teams while Omaha lost late to South Dakota in men's regional college basketball action on Sunday.
Iowa (16-6 overall, 7-4 Big Ten): No. 18 Iowa took down No. 19 Illinois (16-6, 8-3), 72-65. Luka Garza had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. CJ Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp added 18 points apiece.
Omaha (12-11 overall, 5-3 Summit): Triston Simpson’s free throws with six seconds left lifted South Dakota (16-8, 7-3) to an 81-80 win over Omaha. KJ Robinson scored 22 points for the Mavericks while Matthew Pile had 19 points and nine rebounds. Ayo Akinwole and Zach Thornhill had 10 points each for Omaha.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 72 Illinois 65
Big East Conference
Georgetown 73 St. John’s 72
Summit League
South Dakota 81 Omaha 80