(KMAland) -- Iowa upset Texas Tech, Iowa State bounced back and Creighton was crushed by San Diego State in regional men's college basketball action Thursday.
Iowa State (4-2): Iowa State bounced back to beat Alabama (2-4-), 104-89, at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and Rasir Bolton added 22 points on five 3-point makes The Cyclones made 15 3-pointers on the evening, and Prentiss Nixon (15 points) and Michael Jacobson (11 points) also scored in double figures.
Iowa (5-1): Iowa shocked No. 12 Texas Tech (5-1) in a 72-61 victory as part of the Las Vegas Invitational. Jordan Bohannon scored a game-high 20 points and added six assists while Luka Garza pitched in 17 points and 12 boards. Joe Wieskamp added 16 points and CJ Fredrick finished with 10. The Hawkeyes play San Diego State for the tournament championship on Friday.
Creighton (4-2): San Diego State (7-0) crushed Creighton, 83-52, at the Las Vegas Invitational. Mitch Ballock led the Jays with 12 points while Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski combined for just 15 points on 5-of-27 shooting in the defeat.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 72 Texas Tech 61
Maryland 76 Temple 69
Michigan 73 North Carolina 64
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 104 Alabama 89
Big East Conference
San Diego State 83 Creighton 52
Long Beach State 66 Providence 65
Marquette 73 Davidson 63
Seton Hall 81 Southern Miss 56
Southeastern Conference
Harvard 62 Texas A&M 51
Iowa State 104 Alabama 89