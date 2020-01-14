(KMAland) -- Iowa and Kansas handled business while Nebraska, K-State and Missouri all lost on Tuesday in regional men's college basketball action.
Nebraska (7-10 overall, 2-4 Big Ten): Ohio State (12-5, 2-4) snapped a four-game losing skid, taking an 80-68 win over Nebraska. Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 15 points and six rebounds for the Huskers while Yvan Ouedraogo, Jervay Green and Cam Mack had 10 points each.
Iowa (12-5 overall, 3-3 Big Ten): Luka Garza had 27 points, and Iowa took a 75-62 win over Northwestern (6-10, 1-5). CJ Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp had 11 points each, and Ryan Kriener finished with 10 points.
Kansas (13-3 overall, 3-1 Big 12): Kansas pulled away from Oklahoma (11-5, 2-2) for a 66-52 road win. Isaiah Moss had 20 points on six made 3s while Udoka Azubuike added 16 points and 14 rebounds. Marcus Garrett added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Kansas State (7-9 overall, 0-4 Big 12): Texas Tech (11-5, 2-2) ran to a 77-63 win over Kansas State in Manhattan. Cartier Diarra led the way for the Wildcats with 19 points while Xavier Sneed had 14 points and Montavious Murphy added 11.
Missouri (9-7 overall, 1-3 SEC): Missouri was routed by Mississippi State (10-6, 1-3), 72-45. Kobe Brown had 14 points for the Tigers in the blowout loss.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 66 Oklahoma 52
Texas Tech 77 Kansas State 63
West Virginia 81 TCU 49
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 80 Nebraska 68
Iowa 75 Northwestern 62
Wisconsin 56 Maryland 54
Big East Conference
Villanova 79 DePaul 75 — OT
Southeastern Conference
Mississippi State 72 Missouri 45
Florida 71 Ole Miss 55
LSU 89 Texas A&M 85 — OT
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Ellsworth 96 Dakota County Technical College 72