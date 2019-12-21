NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Cincinnati, Omaha won in OT, Drake edged past Air Force and Missouri took Braggin’ Rights over Illinois in regional men’s college basketball action on Saturday.

Nebraska (5-7): North Dakota hit a free throw with seven seconds left to push them to an upset win over Nebraska (5-7), 75-74. Cam Mack scored 19 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists for the Huskers. Matej Kavas hit four 3s and scored 12 points, and Haanif Cheatham and Dachon Burke Jr. pitched in 10 points apiece.

Iowa (9-3): Iowa took a 77-70 win over Cincinnati (7-5) at the Chicago Legends matchup. CJ Frederick scored 21 points while Luka Garza added 12 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and Bakari Evelyn put in 15 off the bench for the Hawkeyes.

Omaha (7-8): Omaha took an 87-82 overtime win over Montana (4-7). KJ Robinson (24 points) and JT Gibson (22 points) combined for 46 points while Zach Thornhill had 16 points and nine rebounds. Matthew Pile added 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Drake (10-3): Drake picked up an 85-80 victory over Air Force (6-7). Roman Penn had 22 points and nine assists for the Bulldogs. Liam Robbins added 16 points and four blocks, Jonah Jackson added 12 points, D.J. Wilkins pitched in 11 and Noah Thomas scored 10.

Kansas (9-2): Top-ranked Kansas lost a 56-55 tight battle with Villanova (9-2). Devon Dotson had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Jayhawks while Udoka Azubuike added 12 points and 11 boards. Ochai Agbaji pitched in 11 points.

Kansas State (6-50: Kansas State lost 66-63 to Saint Louis (10-2). Levi Stockard III scored 17 points off the bench for K-State while Xavier Sneed had 11 points.

Missouri (7-4): Missouri won a 63-56 Braggin’ Rights battle with Illinois (8-4). Dru Smith had a team-high 19 points, Javon Pickett added 17 and Xavier Pinson finished with 14 for the Tigers.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Villanova 56 Kansas 55

Saint Louis 66 Kansas State 63

Texas Tech 68 UT Rio Grande Valley 58

West Virginia 75 Youngstown State 64

Providence 70 Texas 48

Oklahoma 53 UCF 52

Minnesota 86 Oklahoma State 66

Big Ten Conference  

North Dakota 75 Nebraska 74

Iowa 77 Cincinnati 70

Butler 70 Purdue 61

Michigan 86 Presbyterian 44

Indiana 62 Notre Dame 60

Missouri 63 Illinois 56

Wisconsin 83 Milwaukee 64

Ohio State 71 Kentucky 65

Minnesota 86 Oklahoma State 66

Michigan State 101 Eastern Michigan 48

DePaul 83 Northwestern 78

Big East Conference  

Creighton Arizona State

Villanova 56 Kansas 55

Butler 70 Purdue 61

Georgetown 99 Samford 71

Providence 70 Texas 48

DePaul 83 Northwestern 78

St. John’s Arizona

Missouri Valley Conference

Drake 85 Air Force 80

Miami Ohio 71 Bradley 55

Oral Roberts 82 Missouri State 72

UTSA 89 Illinois State 70

Southern Illinois 64 SE Missouri State 45

Evansville 78 Murray State 76 — OT

Arkansas 72 Valparaiso 68

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 63 Illinois 56

Tennessee 75 Jacksonville State 53

Ole Miss 83 SE Louisiana 76

Utah State 65 Florida 62

Alabama 92 Belmont 72

Ohio State 71 Kentucky 65

Auburn 74 Lehigh 51

Arkansas 72 Valparaiso 68

Vanderbilt 88 UNC Wilmington 73

Texas A&M 64 Oregon State 49

USC 70 LSU 68

Summit League 

Omaha 87 Montana 82 — OT

South Dakota State 85 Idaho 57

Oral Roberts 82 Missouri State 72

North Dakota 75 Nebraska 74

Wyoming 72 Denver 66 — OT