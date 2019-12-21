(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Cincinnati, Omaha won in OT, Drake edged past Air Force and Missouri took Braggin’ Rights over Illinois in regional men’s college basketball action on Saturday.
Nebraska (5-7): North Dakota hit a free throw with seven seconds left to push them to an upset win over Nebraska (5-7), 75-74. Cam Mack scored 19 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists for the Huskers. Matej Kavas hit four 3s and scored 12 points, and Haanif Cheatham and Dachon Burke Jr. pitched in 10 points apiece.
Iowa (9-3): Iowa took a 77-70 win over Cincinnati (7-5) at the Chicago Legends matchup. CJ Frederick scored 21 points while Luka Garza added 12 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and Bakari Evelyn put in 15 off the bench for the Hawkeyes.
Omaha (7-8): Omaha took an 87-82 overtime win over Montana (4-7). KJ Robinson (24 points) and JT Gibson (22 points) combined for 46 points while Zach Thornhill had 16 points and nine rebounds. Matthew Pile added 13 points and 16 rebounds.
Drake (10-3): Drake picked up an 85-80 victory over Air Force (6-7). Roman Penn had 22 points and nine assists for the Bulldogs. Liam Robbins added 16 points and four blocks, Jonah Jackson added 12 points, D.J. Wilkins pitched in 11 and Noah Thomas scored 10.
Kansas (9-2): Top-ranked Kansas lost a 56-55 tight battle with Villanova (9-2). Devon Dotson had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Jayhawks while Udoka Azubuike added 12 points and 11 boards. Ochai Agbaji pitched in 11 points.
Kansas State (6-50: Kansas State lost 66-63 to Saint Louis (10-2). Levi Stockard III scored 17 points off the bench for K-State while Xavier Sneed had 11 points.
Missouri (7-4): Missouri won a 63-56 Braggin’ Rights battle with Illinois (8-4). Dru Smith had a team-high 19 points, Javon Pickett added 17 and Xavier Pinson finished with 14 for the Tigers.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Villanova 56 Kansas 55
Saint Louis 66 Kansas State 63
Texas Tech 68 UT Rio Grande Valley 58
West Virginia 75 Youngstown State 64
Providence 70 Texas 48
Oklahoma 53 UCF 52
Minnesota 86 Oklahoma State 66
Big Ten Conference
North Dakota 75 Nebraska 74
Iowa 77 Cincinnati 70
Butler 70 Purdue 61
Michigan 86 Presbyterian 44
Indiana 62 Notre Dame 60
Missouri 63 Illinois 56
Wisconsin 83 Milwaukee 64
Ohio State 71 Kentucky 65
Michigan State 101 Eastern Michigan 48
DePaul 83 Northwestern 78
Big East Conference
Creighton Arizona State
Georgetown 99 Samford 71
St. John’s Arizona
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 85 Air Force 80
Miami Ohio 71 Bradley 55
Oral Roberts 82 Missouri State 72
UTSA 89 Illinois State 70
Southern Illinois 64 SE Missouri State 45
Evansville 78 Murray State 76 — OT
Arkansas 72 Valparaiso 68
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 75 Jacksonville State 53
Ole Miss 83 SE Louisiana 76
Utah State 65 Florida 62
Alabama 92 Belmont 72
Auburn 74 Lehigh 51
Vanderbilt 88 UNC Wilmington 73
Texas A&M 64 Oregon State 49
USC 70 LSU 68
Summit League
Omaha 87 Montana 82 — OT
South Dakota State 85 Idaho 57
Wyoming 72 Denver 66 — OT