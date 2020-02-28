NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins led Northwest in a comeback win, Matt Dentlinger had 20 for SDSU and Nebraska lost to Ohio State in men’s college basketball on Thursday.

MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (28-1, 18-1) — Northwest came back from a nine-point halftime deficit to win 69-61. Ryan Hawkins led the Bearcats with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, and Diego Bernard had 16 points. Trevor Hudgins passed out 12 assists, and Wes Dreamer finished with 13.

BIG TEN: Nebraska (7-21, 2-15) lost to Ohio State (19-9, 9-8) — Dachon Burke Jr. scored 13 points and Cam Mack had 12 to lead Nebraska in a 75-54 loss.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Kyle Arrington, Lewis Central/Western Illinois: 2 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Oral Roberts)

-Matt Dentlinger, Kuemper/South Dakota State: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks (vs. North Dakota State)

-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/NW Missouri State: 24 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals (vs. Washburn)

-Kyle Juhl, Harlan/UNK: 7 points, 5 rebounds (vs. Newman)

-Kyle Wagner, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 10 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Nebraska Wesleyan)

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Ohio State 75 Nebraska 54

Wisconsin 81 Michigan 74

Purdue 57 Indiana 49

Illinois 74 Northwestern 66

Summit League 

Oral Roberts 113 Western Illinois 70

North Dakota State 71 South Dakota State 69 — OT

MIAA 

Northwest Missouri State 69 Washburn 61

Central Oklahoma 80 Fort Hays State 73

Northeastern State 93 Emporia State 76

Nebraska Kearney 66 Newman 64

American Rivers Conference Tournament — Semifinals 

Nebraska Wesleyan 91 Simpson 77

Coe 103 Wartburg 75