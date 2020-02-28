(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins led Northwest in a comeback win, Matt Dentlinger had 20 for SDSU and Nebraska lost to Ohio State in men’s college basketball on Thursday.
MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (28-1, 18-1) — Northwest came back from a nine-point halftime deficit to win 69-61. Ryan Hawkins led the Bearcats with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, and Diego Bernard had 16 points. Trevor Hudgins passed out 12 assists, and Wes Dreamer finished with 13.
BIG TEN: Nebraska (7-21, 2-15) lost to Ohio State (19-9, 9-8) — Dachon Burke Jr. scored 13 points and Cam Mack had 12 to lead Nebraska in a 75-54 loss.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Kyle Arrington, Lewis Central/Western Illinois: 2 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Oral Roberts)
-Matt Dentlinger, Kuemper/South Dakota State: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks (vs. North Dakota State)
-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/NW Missouri State: 24 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals (vs. Washburn)
-Kyle Juhl, Harlan/UNK: 7 points, 5 rebounds (vs. Newman)
-Kyle Wagner, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 10 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Nebraska Wesleyan)
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 75 Nebraska 54
Wisconsin 81 Michigan 74
Purdue 57 Indiana 49
Illinois 74 Northwestern 66
Summit League
Oral Roberts 113 Western Illinois 70
North Dakota State 71 South Dakota State 69 — OT
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 69 Washburn 61
Central Oklahoma 80 Fort Hays State 73
Northeastern State 93 Emporia State 76
Nebraska Kearney 66 Newman 64
American Rivers Conference Tournament — Semifinals
Nebraska Wesleyan 91 Simpson 77
Coe 103 Wartburg 75