(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins put in 36 in another Northwest win while Iowa's five-game streak was snapped at Maryland in regional men's college basketball action from Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (19-1 overall, 9-1 MIAA): Ryan Hawkins (Atlantic) had another big night with 36 points, five steals and four rebounds to lead the Bearcats in a 98-69 win over Newman (8-13, 2-9). Trevor Hudgins added 21 points and 11 assists, and Diego Bernard pitched in 15 points.
Iowa (15-6 overall, 6-4 Big Ten): Iowa’s five-game win streak was snapped in an 82-72 loss to Maryland (17-4, 7-3). Luka Garza had 21 points for the Hawkeyes while Joe Wieskamp pitched in 17 and CJ Fredrick added 12.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Kyle Arrington (Lewis Central), Western Illinois — 1 point, 6 rebounds (vs. North Dakota State)
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 82 Iowa 72
Illinois 59 Minnesota 51
Summit League
Fort Wayne 72 North Dakota 68
North Dakota State 70 Western Illinois 49
South Dakota 93 Denver 87
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 98 Newman 69
Missouri Western 83 Central Oklahoma 74
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Peru State 81 MidAmerica Nazarene 76
Missouri Valley 59 Central Methodist 58
Evangel 93 Baker 84
Mount Mercy 98 Grand View 70
Graceland 77 Culver-Stockton 66
Clarke 78 William Penn 77