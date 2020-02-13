(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins and Northwest Missouri State rolled while Iowa lost at Indiana in men’s regional college basketball action from Thursday.
MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (23-1, 13-1) def. Missouri Southern (18-5, 11-3) — Trevor Hudgins poured in 33 points and Ryan Hawkins added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Northwest in a 96-75 win. Luke Waters added 19 points, and Diego Bernard finished with 12 points and six assists.
BIG TEN: Iowa (17-8, 8-6) lost to Indiana (16-8, 6-7) — Luka Garza had 38 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Iowa in an 89-77 loss to the Hoosiers. Joe Wieskamp pitched in 16 points and six rebounds.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/NWMOST: 21 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists (vs. Missouri Southern)
-Kyle Juhl, Harlan/UNK: 8 points (vs. Lincoln)
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 89 Iowa 77
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 96 Missouri Southern 75
Lincoln 64 Nebraska Kearney 61
Fort Hays State 65 Central Missouri 50
Washburn 86 Northeastern State 72
Rogers State 82 Emporia State 56