Ryan Hawkins Northwest
Photo: Northwest Missouri State Athletics

(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins and Northwest Missouri State rolled while Iowa lost at Indiana in men’s regional college basketball action from Thursday.

MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (23-1, 13-1) def. Missouri Southern (18-5, 11-3) — Trevor Hudgins poured in 33 points and Ryan Hawkins added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Northwest in a 96-75 win. Luke Waters added 19 points, and Diego Bernard finished with 12 points and six assists. 

BIG TEN: Iowa (17-8, 8-6) lost to Indiana (16-8, 6-7) — Luka Garza had 38 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Iowa in an 89-77 loss to the Hoosiers. Joe Wieskamp pitched in 16 points and six rebounds.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/NWMOST: 21 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists (vs. Missouri Southern)

-Kyle Juhl, Harlan/UNK: 8 points (vs. Lincoln)

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Indiana 89 Iowa 77

MIAA 

Northwest Missouri State 96 Missouri Southern 75

Lincoln 64 Nebraska Kearney 61

Fort Hays State 65 Central Missouri 50

Washburn 86 Northeastern State 72

Rogers State 82 Emporia State 56