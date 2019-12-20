(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins led Northwest in a win over Truman State to highlight men's regional college basketball action on Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (10-1): No. 2 ranked Northwest Missouri State took an 81-66 win over Truman State (5-4). Ryan Hawkins had another 25 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists in the win. Trevor Hudgins added 22 points behind six 3-pointers, and Diego Bernard had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 87 Central Connecticut 58
Big East Conference
Marquette 82 North Dakota State 68
Southeastern Conference
Georgia 87 SMU 85 — 2 OT
Summit League
Northern Colorado 87 South Dakota 68
