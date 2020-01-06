(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State picked up a big MIAA win behind a milestone night from Ryan Hawkins.
Northwest Missouri State (13-1 overall, 3-1 MIAA): Ryan Hawkins scored 28 points to surpass 1,000 career points, and Northwest Missouri State beat Rogers State (11-3, 3-2), 74-55. Trevor Hudgins added 26 points of his own, and Diego Bernard finished with seven points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 55 Oklahoma State 41