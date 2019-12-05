Ryan Hawkins
Northwest Missouri State Athletics

(KMAland) -- Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins scored 43 points, and Northwest Missouri State moved to 8-0.

Northwest Missouri State (8-0 overall, 1-0 MIAA): Ryan Hawkins scored 43 points on just 19 shots from the field, and Northwest beat Lincoln (2-5, 0-1), 87-53. Hawkins was 14-of-19 from the field, 11-of-12 from the free throw line and 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Diego Bernard added 17 points and nine rebounds.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma 82 North Texas 80

Southeastern Conference 

Auburn 81 Furman 78

Louisiana Tech 74 Mississippi State 67

Summit League 

Montana State South Dakota State