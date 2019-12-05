(KMAland) -- Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins scored 43 points, and Northwest Missouri State moved to 8-0.
Northwest Missouri State (8-0 overall, 1-0 MIAA): Ryan Hawkins scored 43 points on just 19 shots from the field, and Northwest beat Lincoln (2-5, 0-1), 87-53. Hawkins was 14-of-19 from the field, 11-of-12 from the free throw line and 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Diego Bernard added 17 points and nine rebounds.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 82 North Texas 80
Southeastern Conference
Auburn 81 Furman 78
Louisiana Tech 74 Mississippi State 67
Summit League
