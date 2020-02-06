(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins led Northwest Missouri State to another win in regional men’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (21-1 overall, 11-1 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State rolled to an 81-47 win over Central Missouri (9-12, 4-8). Ryan Hawkins had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Bearcats while Trevor Hudgins added 20 points and six assists. Luke Waters chipped in 13 points and five boards.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/NWMOST — 27 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. Central Missouri)
-Kyle Juhl, Harlan/UNK — 8 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists (vs. Central Oklahoma)
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Summit League
North Dakota 74 Oral Roberts 68
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 81 Central Missouri 47
Missouri Southern State 91 Washburn 87
Fort Hays State 79 Newman 72
Pittsburg State 77 Emporia State 74
Nebraska Kearney 66 Central Oklahoma 49
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Central Methodist 79 Evangel 66
ICCAC
Indian Hills 100 Moberly Area 93