(KMAland) -- Trevor Hudgins’ jumper at the horn lifted Northwest while Iowa and Omaha also won in regional men’s college basketball action on Thursday.
MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (25-1, 15-1): Trevor Hudgins’ jumper at the buzzer lifted Northwest to a 77-76 win. Hudgins and Ryan Hawkins had 19 points each, and Luke Waters added 17 for the Bearcats. Ryan Welty chipped in 12 points, and Diego Bernard pitched in 10.
BIG TEN: Iowa (19-8, 10-6) def. Ohio State (17-9, 7-8) — Luka Garza had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Bakari Evelyn added 15 off the bench for Iowa in an 85-76 win. Joe Wieskamp pitched in 13 points and Ryan Kriener had 12.
BIG TEN: Nebraska (7-19, 2-13) lost to Michigan State (18-9, 10-6): Dachon Burke Jr. poured in 21 points, but Nebraska lost 86-65. Haanif Cheatham added 14 points, and Yvan Ouedraogo had 10 points and seven rebounds.
SUMMIT: Omaha (14-14, 7-6) def. Fort Wayne (12-17, 5-9): Ayo Akinwole’s late shot lifted Omaha to a 61-59 win. JT Gibson and KJ Robinson had 12 points each for the Mavericks while Matthew Pile had four points and 11 rebounds.
MVC: Northern Iowa (22-5, 11-4) lost to Indiana State (15-11, 8-7): Northern Iowa’s late rally was too late in a 67-64 loss. AJ Green had 21 points while Isaiah Brown added 13 and Austin Phyfe had 12.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/Northwest Missouri State: 19 points, 7 rebounds (vs. Missouri Southern)
-Kyle Juhl, Harlan/UNK: 3 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Northeastern State)
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 85 Ohio State 76
Michigan State 86 Nebraska 65
Missouri Valley Conference
Indiana State 67 Northern Iowa 64
Southern Illinois 70 Evansville 53
Summit League
Omaha 61 Fort Wayne 59
Denver 100 Oral Roberts 96 — OT
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 77 Missouri Southern 76
Missouri Western 94 Pittsburg State 76
Washburn 76 Central Missouri 74
Northeastern State 75 Nebraska Kearney 64
Newman 71 Emporia State 61
Rogers State 74 Fort Hays State 68
Midwest Conference
Cornell College 91 Lake Forest College 85