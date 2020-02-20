Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Trevor Hudgins’ jumper at the horn lifted Northwest while Iowa and Omaha also won in regional men’s college basketball action on Thursday.

MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (25-1, 15-1): Trevor Hudgins’ jumper at the buzzer lifted Northwest to a 77-76 win. Hudgins and Ryan Hawkins had 19 points each, and Luke Waters added 17 for the Bearcats. Ryan Welty chipped in 12 points, and Diego Bernard pitched in 10.

BIG TEN: Iowa (19-8, 10-6) def. Ohio State (17-9, 7-8) — Luka Garza had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Bakari Evelyn added 15 off the bench for Iowa in an 85-76 win. Joe Wieskamp pitched in 13 points and Ryan Kriener had 12.

BIG TEN: Nebraska (7-19, 2-13) lost to Michigan State (18-9, 10-6): Dachon Burke Jr. poured in 21 points, but Nebraska lost 86-65. Haanif Cheatham added 14 points, and Yvan Ouedraogo had 10 points and seven rebounds.

SUMMIT: Omaha (14-14, 7-6) def. Fort Wayne (12-17, 5-9): Ayo Akinwole’s late shot lifted Omaha to a 61-59 win. JT Gibson and KJ Robinson had 12 points each for the Mavericks while Matthew Pile had four points and 11 rebounds.

MVC: Northern Iowa (22-5, 11-4) lost to Indiana State (15-11, 8-7): Northern Iowa’s late rally was too late in a 67-64 loss. AJ Green had 21 points while Isaiah Brown added 13 and Austin Phyfe had 12.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/Northwest Missouri State: 19 points, 7 rebounds (vs. Missouri Southern)

-Kyle Juhl, Harlan/UNK: 3 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Northeastern State)

REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 85 Ohio State 76

Michigan State 86 Nebraska 65

Missouri Valley Conference 

Indiana State 67 Northern Iowa 64

Southern Illinois 70 Evansville 53

Summit League 

Omaha 61 Fort Wayne 59

Denver 100 Oral Roberts 96 — OT

MIAA 

Northwest Missouri State 77 Missouri Southern 76

Missouri Western 94 Pittsburg State 76

Washburn 76 Central Missouri 74

Northeastern State 75 Nebraska Kearney 64

Newman 71 Emporia State 61

Rogers State 74 Fort Hays State 68

Midwest Conference 

Cornell College 91 Lake Forest College 85