(KMAland) -- Nebraska took down Iowa, UNI and Drake both won and Creighton, K-State and Missouri all lost in regional men's college basketball action on Tuesday.
Nebraska (7-8 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) & Iowa (10-5, 1-3): Thorir Thorbjarnarson matched his career-high with 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Nebraska in a 76-70 win over Iowa. Cam Mack added 15 points and 10 assists, Haanif Cheatham pitched in 14 points, Dachon Burke Jr. scored 13 and Kevin Cross had 11 off the bench for the Huskers. Joe Wieskamp needed 23 shots to get to 21 points for Iowa while Luka Garza had 16 points and 18 rebounds, and Joe Toussaint added 14 points.
Creighton (12-4 overall, 1-2 Big East): Christian Bishop scored 16 points and had nine rebounds, but he was the only player in double figures for the Jays in a 64-59 loss to Villanova (11-3, 2-1). Damien Jefferson was the next-highest scorer with nine points.
Northern Iowa (13-2 overall, 2-1 MVC): Austin Phyfe had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Panthers in a 68-60 win over Indiana State (8-6, 1-2). Trae Berhow had a team-high 16 points, and AJ Green put in 15 points in the victory.
Drake (12-4 overall, 2-1 MVC): Drake nabbed a 65-62 win over Loyola Chicago (10-6, 2-1) in a battle of last year’s co-MVC champions. Liam Robbins had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks, and Anthony Murphy scored 11 points to lead the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins added 10 points.
Kansas State (7-7 overall, 0-2 Big 12): Kevin Samuel’s layup with two seconds left lifted TCU (11-3, 2-0) to a 59-57 win over Kansas State. Xavier Sneed scored 19 points, and Makol Mawien had 10 points for the Wildcats in the loss.
Missouri (8-6 overall, 0-2 SEC): Missouri dropped a 69-59 decision at home to Tennessee (9-5, 1-1). Tray Jackson had 11 points while Mark Smith added 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the loss.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 57 Texas Tech 52
TCU 59 Kansas State 57
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 76 Iowa 70
Maryland 67 Ohio State 55
Rutgers 72 Penn State 61
Big East Conference
Villanova 64 Creighton 59
Providence 81 Marquette 80 — OT
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 68 Indiana State 60
Drake 65 Loyola Chicago 62
Missouri State 67 Illinois State 63
Southern Illinois 63 Valparaiso 50
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 69 Missouri 59
Kentucky 78 Georgia 69
Florida 81 South Carolina 68
Texas A&M 57 Ole Miss 47