(KMAland) -- Nebraska’s losing skid continued with an overtime loss to Northwestern while Creighton was routed at St. John’s on Sunday in men’s regional college basketball.
BIG TEN: Nebraska (7-22, 2-16) lost to Northwestern (7-21, 2-16) — Nebraska shot 8 for 30 from the free throw line in an 81-76 loss. Haanif Cheatham scored 20 points while Dachon Burke Jr. had 19 points and five steals. Cam Mack added 13 points and seven assists, and Yvan Ouedraogo pitched in 11 points and 19 rebounds.
BIG EAST: Creighton (22-7, 11-5) lost to St. John’s (15-14, 4-12) — St. John’s made 14 3-pointers on their way to a dominant 91-71 win. Damien Jefferson had 20 points and eight rebounds for Creighton while Ty-Shon Alexander added 19 points. Christian Bishop finished with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Northwestern 81 Nebraska 76 — OT
Ohio State 77 Michigan 63
Illinois 67 Indiana 66
Minnesota Wisconsin
Big East Conference
St. John’s 91 Creighton 71
Xavier 66 Georgetown 63