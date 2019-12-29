(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa, Omaha, Kansas and Kansas State were all victors in men’s regional college basketball action on Sunday.
Nebraska (6-7): Nebraska cruised to a 73-52 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-9). Nebraska had four players in double figures, led by Haanif Cheatham, won finished with 17 points. Yvan Ouedraogo added 11 points and 14 rebounds, and Cam Mack and Matej Kavas scored 10 points each.
Iowa (10-3): Luka Garza had 23 points and eight rebounds, and Ryan Kriener added 20 points for Iowa in a 93-51 win over Kennesaw State (1-12). Joe Wieskamp added 18 points for the Hawkeyes, and Cordell Pemsl and CJ Fredrick added eight points apiece.
Omaha (8-8 overall, 1-0 Summit): Omaha opened Summit League play with a tight 81-78 victory over South Dakota State (9-7, 0-1). JT Gibson had a team-high 21 points for the Mavericks while Matthew Pile scored 18 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots. KJ Robinson had 16 points off the bench while Ayo Akinwole added 10 points.
Kansas (10-2): Kansas cruised to a 72-56 win at Stanford. Isaiah Moss had a team-high 17 points off the bench for the Jayhawks while Devon Dotson and Ochai Agbaji had 14 apiece. Marcus Garrett added 12 points in the victory.
Kansas State (7-5): Cartier Diarra hit a go-ahead 3 with 21 seconds left to lift Kansas State to a 69-67 win over Tulsa (8-5). Diarra finished with 21 points and seven assists, and Xavier Sneed put in 18 points with six boards and four steals.
NCAA REGIONAL MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 72 Stanford 56
Kansas State 69 Tulsa 67
West Virginia 67 Ohio State 59
Texas Tech 73 CSU Bakersfield 58
Oklahoma State 82 SE Louisiana 31
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 73 Texas A&M-CC 52
Iowa 93 Kennesaw State 51
Michigan 86 UMass Lowell 60
Maryland 84 Bryant 70
Penn State 90 Cornell 59
Illinois 95 North Carolina A&T 64
Hartford 67 Northwestern 66
Arkansas 71 Indiana 64
Michigan State 95 Western Michigan 62
Southeastern Conference
Auburn 86 Lipscomb 59
LSU 74 Liberty 57
Ole Miss 80 Tennessee Tech 63
Alabama 90 Richmond 78
Summit League
Omaha 81 South Dakota State 78
North Dakota State 66 Denver 55
Western Illinois 82 South Dakota 75
Oregon State 83 North Dakota 66