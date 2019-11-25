(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Omaha and Kansas all won while Drake, K-State and Missouri lost in a busy day of regional men’s college basketball action Monday.
Nebraska (3-2): Nebraska used a 48-point second half to beat Washington State (2-3), 82-71, in the opening round of the Cayman Islands Classic. Haanif Cheatham scored a team-high 19 points while Jervay Green added 16 points and eight rebounds and Dachon Burke had 14 points. Kevin Cross picked up 14 points and eight rebounds, and Cam Mack added 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Omaha (4-3): The Mavericks picked up a 78-51 win over Southern (2-4). Matt Pile had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Darrius Hughes scored 15, Ayo Akinwole put in 13 to go with six boards and five assists and KJ Robinson had 12 points off the bench for Omaha.
Drake (4-2): Drake lost 67-59 to Miami, Ohio (4-1) in their first game of the Gulf Coast Showcase. Liam Robbins led the Bulldogs with nine points and 12 rebounds while D.J. Wilkins, Anthony Murphy and Roman Penn added eight points each.
Kansas State (4-1): Kansas State dropped their first game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off, losing 63-59 to Pittsburgh (5-2). Cartier Diarra had 13 points and six assists, and DaJuan Gordon added 12 points for the Wildcats.
Kansas (4-1): Kansas rolled in their opening round game of the Maui Invitational, beating Chaminade by a 93-63 final. Devon Dotson led with 19 points while Udoka Azubuike added 15 to go with seven rebounds. Isaiah Moss scored 13 off the bench, Ochai Agbaji added 11 and David McCormack had 10 for the Jayhawks.
Missouri (4-2): Missouri lost their first game of the Hall of Fame Classic, losing 63-52 to Butler (6-0). Dru Smith had 19 points and four steals for the Tigers while Xavier Pinson recorded 10 points and Kobe Brown added nine.
REGIONAL NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 82 Washington State 71
Virginia Tech 71 Michigan State 66
Ohio State 71 Kent State 52
Richmond 62 Wisconsin 52
Indiana 88 Louisiana Tech 75
Northwestern 78 Bradley 51
Big 12 Conference
Pittsburgh 63 Kansa State 59
Kansas 93 Chaminade 63
Oklahoma Stanford
Big East Conference
Baylor 87 Villanova 78
Butler 63 Missouri 52
Missouri Valley Conference
Miami Ohio 67 Drake 59
Cincinnati 81 Valparaiso 77
Grand Canyon 68 Illinois State 63
South Florida 66 Loyola 55
Northwestern 78 Bradley 51
Southeastern Conference
Butler 63 Missouri 52
Dayton 80 Georgia 61
Arkansas 62 Georgia Tech 61 — OT
Tennessee 58 Chattanooga 46
Vanderbilt 78 SE Louisiana 70
Auburn 84 New Mexico 59
Summit League
Omaha 78 Southern 51
Oral Roberts 99 Southwestern Christian 45
REGIONAL NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
St. John’s 82 UMass 71
Mississippi State 74 Marquette 68
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 74 South Dakota 66
Southeastern Conference
Vanderbilt 106 Tennessee State 55
Mississippi State 74 Marquette 68
Summit League
Wyoming 66 North Dakota State 57
Missouri State 74 South Dakota 66